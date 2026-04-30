Tesla Education achieves IB Continuum

This milestone not only affirms its outstanding academic capability, but significantly expands the high-quality international education map in the region.

Four international accreditations in 12 months

In Ho Chi Minh City's international education landscape, authorisation to deliver the International Baccalaureate (IB) programme has long been considered a hallmark of academic excellence. However, attaining the status of a Full IB Continuum School–possessing the capacity to seamlessly implement all three core programmes from Primary Years, Middle Years, to the Diploma Programme–represents a far more rigorous echelon.

This is not merely a matter of adopting a curriculum; it is a profound systemic challenge where everything from educational philosophy and faculty proficiency to operational infrastructure must be harmonised.

Tesla Education has become the fifth institution in Ho Chi Minh City authorised to deliver the Full IB Continuum

The official award of the IB Diploma Programme certification in April 2026 marks the culmination of Tesla Education’s five-year standardisation journey. The milestone follows a rapid sequence of international accreditations secured within just 12 months: CIS (June 2025), Cambridge (July 2025), IB MYP (November 2025), and IB DP (April 2026).

This is no coincidence, but the result of a deliberate long-term strategy, underpinned by the consistent adoption and execution of the rigorous standards set by the International Baccalaureate Organisation and other leading global accreditation bodies.

Multi-tiered assurance

In an increasingly fluid world, students must combine a global outlook with the ability to adapt while remaining grounded in local values. Recognising that no single programme can fully deliver this, Tesla Education has developed a mutually reinforcing academic ecosystem, where leading international standards operate in tandem rather than isolation.

The IB Continuum serves as the backbone, shaping mindset and ensuring a coherent learning journey from Kindergarten to Grade 12. Alongside this, the Cambridge programme strengthens subject mastery, providing depth in core disciplines. While the IB is widely recognised for fostering critical thinking, independent inquiry, and global citizenship, Cambridge builds the academic rigour and subject-specific expertise sought by leading universities in the UK and the US.

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The Full IB Continuum pathway creates a learning environment where students are not only equipped with knowledge, but also develop intellectual confidence and adaptability

In particular, the integration of the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) core curriculum within this ecosystem is by no means a "regulatory concession," but a deliberate, strategic choice. For Vietnamese families, the MoET framework is the anchor that keeps students connected to their mother tongue, history, and national culture. This parallel integration allows students to grow the wings of an international mindset, mastering future skills while retaining their local roots. They can flexibly transition their pathways, fully prepared to step out into the world yet entirely capable of contributing to their homeland.

Strategic location and pioneering financial approach

The introduction of a full IB Continuum at Tesla Education reshapes the decision landscape for parents in Ho Chi Minh City. With most IB Continuum schools clustered in the eastern and southern districts, areas such as Tan Binh, Phu Nhuan, and Binh Tan have lacked fully integrated international pathways. Tesla Education’s campus in Tan Binh helps close this gap, offering a more balanced distribution of access across the city.

Location plays a critical role in the long-term learning experience. Reducing daily travel in increasingly congested traffic can save students one to two hours a day, preserving energy and supporting both wellbeing and participation in extracurricular activities. For many families, this also removes a significant “hidden cost” associated with long commutes.

From “exclusive” to “accessible”: Tesla Education is expanding access to the International Baccalaureate pathway for Vietnamese families

This advantage is particularly valuable for expatriate communities surrounding Tan Son Nhat Airport. For the large population of South Korean and other expatriates, the demand for an accredited, familiar international curriculum is high. A localised IB Continuum school directly meets this elite demand, sparing families from exhausting cross-city logistics.

Beyond locational leverage, Tesla Education approaches the educational investment pragmatically. With overseas study costing $30,000 to $40,000 annually, a world-class domestic pathway is increasingly attractive. To commemorate the IB Continuum milestone, Tesla has launched a DP Scholarship Fund offering up to 90 per cent tuition coverage for outstanding Grade 10 students.

Reaching up to VND500 million ($19,000), this support makes an elite IB education remarkably accessible. This initiative democratises opportunities, signalling that international education is no longer an exclusive "luxury" but a strategic, long-term investment for modern families.

Ultimately, the synergy of a prime location, a standardised global academic framework, and agile financial policies positions Tesla Education as a masterstroke of strategy. Parents can now holistically optimise both educational quality and their children’s future investment journey.

Established in 2015 in Ho Chi Minh City, Tesla Education is a fully authorised IB Continuum World School, delivering a seamless International Baccalaureate journey from Early Years through High School. The institution pioneers a dual-pathway model that beautifully synergises the Vietnamese national curriculum with the globally renowned IB framework, placing a strong emphasis on science, technology, project-based inquiry, and holistic skill development. For the current academic year, Tesla is proud to launch the Academic Excellence Scholarship for incoming Grade 10 students. Offering up to 90 per cent tuition coverage–equivalent to a maximum value of VND500 million ($19,000). Discover more at: tesla.edu.vn

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