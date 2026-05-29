C.P. Vietnam enhances AI adoption in agri-food chains

The MoU between CPF and FPT was exchanged at the Thailand-Vietnam Business Forum 2026 in Bangkok on May 28, attended by Vietnam’s Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. Photo: C.P. Vietnm

C.P. Vietnam is set to strengthen AI adoption across its integrated Feed-Farm-Food value chain under a strategic cooperation agreement signed between Charoen Pokphand Foods (CPF) Public Co., Ltd. and FPT Corporation (FPT).

The cooperation will focus on agriculture, food processing, smart manufacturing, and supply-chain management in Vietnam, with C.P. Vietnam Corporation and FPT set to explore the development and deployment of AI and digital solutions.

Under the agreement, C.P. Vietnam Corporation, a subsidiary under CPF and one of Vietnam’s leading integrated agri-food corporations, and FPT will explore AI and digital solutions across C.P. Vietnam’s integrated Feed-Farm-Food value chain, from farm to family, and its supply-chain networks from 2026 to 2028 and beyond.

The scope of cooperation covers Smart Camera and AI Vision, Smart Scales and Customer Experience, Smart Manufacturing and Smart Supply Chain, Industrial Internet of Things platforms and Centralised Data Integration, Agentic AI for Operational Intelligence, Food Safety and Traceability, and Smart Farm Model and Farmer Ecosystem Expansion.

In the pilot phase, both sides will establish Smart Farm models at selected C.P. Vietnam facilities, targeting about a 20 per cent reduction in operational costs and 100 per cent food safety traceability.

The ambition is to turn the Smart Farm model into a practical engine for wider transformation, bringing FPT’s AI solutions into more C.P. Vietnam facilities and across its contract farmer network. This can create a pathway for Smart Farm and AI AgriTech solutions to reach farmers nationwide, supporting Vietnam’s broader agricultural modernisation agenda.

Pawalit Ua-amornwanit, CEO of C.P. Vietnam, said the company supported the Vietnam-Thailand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Action Programme 2026-2030, which promotes economic cooperation, investment, technology transfer, and digital transformation.

“We look forward to leveraging digital transformation across C.P. Vietnam’s integrated Feed-Farm-Food value chain, from farm to family. C.P. Vietnam continues its efforts to become a trusted partner in shaping the sustainable future of Vietnam’s agri-food industry and nurturing life by delivering safe, high-quality offerings through innovative and sustainable practices,” Pawalit said.

Levi Nguyen, CEO of FPT Thailand and FPT Taiwan, added, “This partnership reflects a broader opportunity for Vietnam and Thailand to harness next-generation technologies to drive regional impact, strengthen food security, and sustain the growth and competitiveness of Southeast Asia’s agricultural value chains.”

Senior leaders from C.P. Group, CPF, and C.P. Vietnam attend the Thailand-Vietnam Business Forum 2026 alongside Vietnamese business representatives. Photo: C.P. Group

The MoU exchange ceremony between CPF and FPT took place at the Thailand-Vietnam Business Forum 2026 on May 28 in Bangkok. The event was attended by Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Vietnam’s Party General Secretary and State President To Lam.

Held under the theme “Growing Together,” the forum commemorated the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Thailand diplomatic relations and highlighted Vietnam’s strategic commitment to technology-driven growth.

C.P. Vietnam Corporation, a member of Charoen Pokphand Group, has been operating in Vietnam since 1993. Today it is one of the leading agri-food corporations in Vietnam, operating an integrated Feed-Farm-Food business model in accordance with international standards to deliver high-quality and sustainable food solutions from farm to family.

Sustainability is embedded at the core of C.P. Vietnam’s business strategy and is driven through three key commitments: climate protection, improving quality of life, and advancing sustainable food systems. C.P. Vietnam is working towards its goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, while continuing to expand renewable energy adoption and strengthen responsible resource management across its operations.

C.P. Vietnam currently operates 12 animal feed mills, two pork slaughterhouses, and six food processing plants, including one of Southeast Asia’s most advanced integrated chicken processing complexes for export, alongside a nationwide network of modern farms across multiple provinces and cities.

Throughout more than three decades of operations in Vietnam, C.P. Vietnam has remained steadfast in its “Three Benefits Principle,” placing the benefits of the country and its people at the centre of its values. C.P. Vietnam continuously strives to be a trusted partner in shaping the future of the agri-food industry.