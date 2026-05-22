AnPro’s large-scale factory system primed for global supply

AnPro’s new factory system with large-scale production capabilities can supply local and international markets

Within the interior materials supply chain, large-scale production capacity is a crucial factor enabling businesses to keep projects on schedule and in line with international standards.

Developed by An Cuong Building Materials, a member of An Phat Holdings, the AnPro brand is gradually building its industrial-scale manufacturing base for interior materials towards stable supply for diverse types of ventures

Industrial-scale manufacturing platform ensures supply capacity

AnPro’s manufacturing system boasts two factories with a total area of 50,000 sq.m and an annual capacity of 12–12.5 million sq.m of flooring. Thanks to this scale, AnPro can meet the material demand for several projects simultaneously while maintaining consistent quality across product batches.

In 2025, AnPro’s flooring output posted a 2.5-fold increase, while exporting to 20 countries, including the three new markets of Japan, the UAE, and Sweden.

AnPro’s product portfolio include SPC flooring, LVT flooring, interior wall panels, as well as accessories like trims and skirting boards. The products cater to comprehensive interior finishing that is aesthetically pleasing and of high quality for various types of projects.

The flooring accessories have recorded positive growth, underpinned by rising market demand for comprehensive finishing solutions. Notably, trim sales and consumption volumes increased approximately 2.5-fold in 2025.

In light of increasingly demanding requirements for construction timelines, especially large-scale ventures, it is vital to select materials suppliers who have the ability to ensure stable supply.

Its industrial-scale enables AnPro to maintain a continuous supply capability, meeting the demand for synchronised deployment across multiple categories within the same project.

Under its 2026 development strategy, AnPro’s total SPC flooring output from its two factories will double from 2025. At the same time, the company will expand new product lines such as LVT flooring with a view to diversifying its product portfolio and better meet market demand.

SPC and LVT flooring at An Cuong Building Materials’ manufacturing plant system

OEM/ODM capabilities

Beyond the domestic market, AnPro is extending its international reach to the export markets such as the US, the EU, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. In the US market alone – which has stringent requirements for technical standards and material consistency – the company’s total flooring volume has reached approximately 50 million sq.m.

Penetration into the highly demanding markets serves as a testament to AnPro’s manufacturing capacity, quality control, and consistency across large-scale production batches. Currently, the US accounts for approximately 80 per cent of AnPro’s export volume, followed by the EU at 17.5 per cent. Australia and New Zealand represent around 2 per cent, while Asia makes up approximately 0.5 per cent.

Flooring products undergo rigorous inspection throughout every production stage

Beyond its own brand development, AnPro also boasts manufacturing capabilities under OEM/ODM models with comprehensive interior solutions, including SPC flooring, LVT flooring, flooring accessories, and wall/ceiling cladding systems.

The company can fulfill a wide range of technical requirements, including Unilin locking systems, herringbone flooring styles, and embossed surface for SPC flooring; glue-down, self-adhesive LVT flooring, or equipped with IXPE sound insulation layer.

AnPro also develops a comprehensive range of accessories, including nose, T-shaped, height and depth, and end mouldings, as well as wave-shaped louvers, cornices, and other interior decoration materials, accompanied by documentation and display tools to support international partners in their sales activities.

According to the company’s leaders, with diverse product portfolio, customers can easily choose the suitable flooring options that suit the budgets and functions. SPC flooring is the top choice for durability with its rigid core that is waterproof and warp-resistant. Meanwhile, LVT flooring is a cost-effective solution that still ensures high aesthetics with various sharp wood and stone patterns.

These products have been selected for a wide range of projects, which reflects the flexibility of AnPro’s material solutions while creating the foundations for the company to expand supply internationally.

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