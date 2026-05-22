Lotte Global Logistics opens cold chain centre in Dong Nai

Covering an area of 55,553 square metres with a floor area of up to 26,167 sq.m, the new facility adopts advanced logistics technologies and Lotte’s exclusive distribution expertise.

The centre specialises in storing and distributing a wide range of goods, from fresh produce to high-value products. Located in Dong Nai city – a key transportation hub in the south, the centre boasts convenient connectivity for domestic transportation as well as import-export activities.

The facility offers a “one-stop” comprehensive logistics service, ranging from import/export to warehousing, transportation, and delivery. The centre is positioned as a key logistics and distribution facility in the Southern region in the future.

Since its inception in Vietnam in 2008, Lotte Global Logistics has opened three branches in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Long An. The company offers integrated logistics services, including forwarding, warehousing, and domestic transportation.

In March, Lotte Global Logistics and Tan Long Group signed an MoU on cooperation in agriculture and food logistics. The two sides agreed to enhance the cold chain supply in Vietnam, optimise local systems and infrastructure, and explore new business areas to strengthen their competitiveness in Vietnam’s logistics and distribution market.

A representative from Lotte Global Logistics said, “Leveraging the Dong Nai Cold Chain Centre, we will continue to scale up our network nationwide towards the goal of becoming the leading logistics company in Vietnam.”

Lotte Global Logistics inks MoU with Tan Long Group to enhance agriculture and food logistics Lotte Global Logistics and Tan Long Group signed an MoU on cooperation in agriculture and food logistics on March 23.

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