Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Lotte Global Logistics opens cold chain centre in Dong Nai

May 22, 2026 | 16:21
(0) user say
On May 21, Lotte Global Logistics opened its Dong Nai Cold Chain Centre at Nhon Trach Industrial Park.
Lotte Global Logistics opens cold chain centre in Dong Nai

Covering an area of 55,553 square metres with a floor area of up to 26,167 sq.m, the new facility adopts advanced logistics technologies and Lotte’s exclusive distribution expertise.

The centre specialises in storing and distributing a wide range of goods, from fresh produce to high-value products. Located in Dong Nai city – a key transportation hub in the south, the centre boasts convenient connectivity for domestic transportation as well as import-export activities.

The facility offers a “one-stop” comprehensive logistics service, ranging from import/export to warehousing, transportation, and delivery. The centre is positioned as a key logistics and distribution facility in the Southern region in the future.

Since its inception in Vietnam in 2008, Lotte Global Logistics has opened three branches in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Long An. The company offers integrated logistics services, including forwarding, warehousing, and domestic transportation.

In March, Lotte Global Logistics and Tan Long Group signed an MoU on cooperation in agriculture and food logistics. The two sides agreed to enhance the cold chain supply in Vietnam, optimise local systems and infrastructure, and explore new business areas to strengthen their competitiveness in Vietnam’s logistics and distribution market.

A representative from Lotte Global Logistics said, “Leveraging the Dong Nai Cold Chain Centre, we will continue to scale up our network nationwide towards the goal of becoming the leading logistics company in Vietnam.”

Lotte Global Logistics inks MoU with Tan Long Group to enhance agriculture and food logistics Lotte Global Logistics inks MoU with Tan Long Group to enhance agriculture and food logistics

Lotte Global Logistics and Tan Long Group signed an MoU on cooperation in agriculture and food logistics on March 23.
Delo Group, VIMC sign deal to develop Russia-Vietnam maritime transport Delo Group, VIMC sign deal to develop Russia-Vietnam maritime transport

Russia's Delo Group and Vietnam Maritime Corporation signed an MoU on the sidelines of the Vietnam-Russia Business Forum in Moscow on March 24.
Nippon Express expands air cargo handling capability in Vietnam Nippon Express expands air cargo handling capability in Vietnam

Nippon Express Vietnam, under Japan's Nippon Express Holdings, is stepping up its air cargo handling capabilities with the launch of a new facility in Hanoi.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
logistics cold chain storage LOTTE Global Logistics

Related Contents

AG&P LNG to increase Cai Mep LNG Terminal stake to 100 per cent

AG&P LNG to increase Cai Mep LNG Terminal stake to 100 per cent

Consortium to invest in Can Gio transshipment port

Consortium to invest in Can Gio transshipment port

Searefico completes full divestment in Arico to Japanese partner

Searefico completes full divestment in Arico to Japanese partner

Delo Group, VIMC sign deal to develop Russia-Vietnam maritime transport

Delo Group, VIMC sign deal to develop Russia-Vietnam maritime transport

Lotte Global Logistics inks MoU with Tan Long Group to enhance agriculture and food logistics

Lotte Global Logistics inks MoU with Tan Long Group to enhance agriculture and food logistics

SLP breaks ground on ready-built factory facility in Bac Ninh

SLP breaks ground on ready-built factory facility in Bac Ninh

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

Electronics and machinery drive Vietnam’s export growth in Q1

Electronics and machinery drive Vietnam’s export growth in Q1

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Fragmented systems, talent gaps are Vietnam's weakest cyber defence

Fragmented systems, talent gaps are Vietnam's weakest cyber defence

Ho Chi Minh City at pivotal development stage

Ho Chi Minh City at pivotal development stage

How Carlsberg Vietnam is building high-performing teams through trust and empowerment

How Carlsberg Vietnam is building high-performing teams through trust and empowerment

Construction begins on $600 million electronics component plant

Construction begins on $600 million electronics component plant

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020