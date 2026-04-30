Ho Chi Minh City kicks off five key projects

The projects stand as symbolic milestones, reflecting the city’s relentless efforts in its journey to build a modern, civilised, and liveable metropolis, while creating tangible improvements in the material and spiritual well-being of its residents.

Breaking ground ceremony of the Central Square and New Administrative Centre and the Metro Line 2 project

The Central Square and New Administrative Centre is expected to play a pivotal role in urban spatial organisation, shaping a new city centre, enhancing governance efficiency, and improving public services.

Meanwhile, the renovation and upgrading of Ho Chi Minh Museum – Ho Chi Minh City Branch will not only preserve a special historical site but also enrich the city’s cultural depth and urban identity.

Metro Line 2, connecting Ben Thanh and Thu Thiem, is a critical infrastructure initiative aimed at linking key growth poles with Long Thanh International Airport, contributing to the goal of completing 187km of metro lines by 2030, a key mandate set by the Party and State leadership.

Can Gio International Transshipment Port reflects the city’s ambition to expand its maritime reach and position itself as a global gateway.

In parallel, the International University Urban Area represents a concrete step in developing a knowledge-based urban ecosystem, laying the foundation for innovation and enhancing the quality of personnel.

The breaking ground ceremony of renovation and upgrading the Ho Chi Minh Museum – Ho Chi Minh City Branch

These projects are not standalone developments, but part of a broader pipeline of infrastructure and urban initiatives being accelerated following the 11th Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress for the 2025–2030 term.

They underscore the city’s determination to translate ambition into tangible outcomes, in line with its tradition of dynamism and innovation, and its role as a leading megacity in which the Party, the government, and people place strong confidence.

Ho Chi Minh City announces 2026-2030 investment projects Investment opportunities are now opening wider for investors as Ho Chi Minh City has announced the list of projects in 2026-2030.