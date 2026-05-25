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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Lotte Ventures Vietnam launches L-CAMP Vietnam 2026

May 25, 2026 | 14:38
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On May 25, Lotte Ventures Vietnam launched L-CAMP Vietnam 2026, an open innovation programme designed to identify and support high-potential startups in Vietnam through pilot collaboration opportunities with the Lotte ecosystem in Vietnam.
Lotte Ventures Vietnam launches L-CAMP Vietnam 2026

The programme is operated in collaboration with Impact Square, a South Korea-based organisation specialising in Open Innovation and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives, and a partner that has led various startup-corporate collaboration programmes across South Korea and Asia.

The two organisations have maintained an ongoing partnership through the KOICA IBS-ESG Initiative Programme to support startup investment and ecosystem development in Vietnam, and L-CAMP Vietnam 2026 is a key initiative under this programme.

Over the past few years, Vietnam has emerged as one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing startup ecosystems. However, one of the biggest challenges for growth-stage startups remains access to large corporate partners and real implementation opportunities at scale.

At the same time, large corporations are increasingly seeking faster and more flexible innovation models to adapt to changing market conditions and consumer behaviour. Startup collaboration is no longer viewed solely as ecosystem support, but as an important part of long-term corporate innovation strategy.

L-CAMP Vietnam 2026 is designed to serve as a bridge between Vietnamese startups and the Lotte ecosystem in Vietnam, creating opportunities for startups to directly collaborate with Lotte affiliates, pilot their products and services, and explore long-term business partnerships.

Lotte’s ecosystem in Vietnam currently spans multiple sectors including retail, commerce, F&B, hospitality, entertainment, logistics, technology, and real estate through affiliates such as Lotte Mart, Lotteria, Lotte Cinema, Lotte Hotel, Lotte Mall, and other Lotte companies operating in Vietnam.

Selected startups will have opportunities to collaborate directly with Lotte affiliates in Vietnam while receiving Proof of Concept grant funding support with a total budget of up to $80,000.

They will also gain access to mentoring and business support from Lotte’s network of experts and partners, as well as opportunities to connect with investors, strategic partners, and the broader South Korea–Vietnam innovation ecosystem. In addition, participating startups may explore future investment opportunities from Lotte Ventures Vietnam.

Unlike many traditional accelerator programmes, L-CAMP Vietnam focuses strongly on real implementation and business collaboration between startups and corporates, rather than only training or mentoring activities.

Huy Pham, managing director of Lotte Ventures Vietnam, said, “We believe the Vietnamese startup ecosystem is entering a more mature stage, where many startups already have strong products and clearer business models. What they increasingly need is not only capital, but also opportunities to work directly with large corporations to validate execution capabilities and scale their businesses. L-CAMP Vietnam was built to create those practical collaboration opportunities.”

The programme is primarily looking for startups that have already achieved early product-market fit in sectors including retail and e-commerce, AI and robotics, hospitality and entertainment, F&B and healthy food, proptech, logistics and supply chain, and other sectors with collaboration potential within the Lotte ecosystem.

Applications for the programme are open from May 11 to June 19. Following the selection phase, shortlisted startups will participate in the main programme from July to December, including collaboration planning with Lotte affiliates.

Lotte Rental enters Vietnam's car rental market Lotte Rental enters Vietnam's car rental market

Lotte Rental, South Korea's largest car rental firm, has launched a new service in Vietnam.
Lotte Global Logistics opens cold chain centre in Dong Nai Lotte Global Logistics opens cold chain centre in Dong Nai

On May 21, Lotte Global Logistics opened its Dong Nai Cold Chain Centre at Nhon Trach Industrial Park.
Lotte opens fourth duty-free in Danang Lotte opens fourth duty-free in Danang

South Korea's leading travel retail group Lotte Duty Free has opened a duty-free store in the centre of Danang.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
lotte VC venture capital startups funding South Korea Vietnam innovation

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