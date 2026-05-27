Lotte Properties and Phat Dat develop Thu Thiem Eco Smart City

The project is positioned as one of the landmark urban complexes in Thu Thiem, featuring a large-scale integrated development comprising a commercial centre, office space, hotels, high-end apartments, and smart urban utilities. It is expected to contribute to the formation of Ho Chi Minh City’s new international financial and commercial hub.

Nguyen Van Dat, chairman of Phat Dat (sitting left) and Jung Sung Ho, general director of Lotte Properties HCMC

(sitting right) at the signing ceremony

The signing of the MoU marks an important milestone in the partnership between the two parties, while also opening up opportunities to leverage their strengths in development, international expertise, and implementation capabilities towards long-term development values.

The complex is among the largest projects in Thu Thiem New Urban Area, with a preliminary investment value estimated in 2017 at $900 million.

The project is being developed on a land plot of nearly 7.45 hectares, of which 5ha is allocated for commercial centres, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, and freehold residential apartments, while the remaining space is designated for internal transport infrastructure.

When finished it will provide more than 505,000 sq.m of gross floor area, with residential space, office space, and the remainder allocated to retail, hospitality, and serviced apartments.

Thu Thiem Eco Smart City will feature a 64-storey office, hotel, and serviced apartment tower standing 240 metres high, making it among the tallest buildings in the area.

The complex was allocated and leased land by Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee in August 2022. Construction began the same year, and ground levelling has been completed.