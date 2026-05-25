European Commissioner to discuss strengthening EU-Vietnam cooperation on science and technology

Commissioner Zaharieva said, "Vietnam is emerging as a dynamic innovation partner with scientific and technological ambitions, a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem with outstanding talent. Together, we want to deepen our cooperation in science, technology, research and innovation, support young innovators and researchers, and create new opportunities for businesses and startups of both sides. The EU is a strategic and reliable partner in supporting Vietnam’s economic transformation, scientific excellence and technological autonomy.”

During her visit, she will highlight Horizon Europe, the EU’s flagship funding programme for research and innovation, and encourage new cooperation and investment opportunities between European and Vietnamese researchers, innovators, startups and businesses.

A key deliverable of the visit will be a commitment of the two partners to strengthen cooperation in the fields of science, technology and innovation by signing of a Letter of Intent between the European Commission, on behalf of the European Union, and Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology.

The Letter of Intent will build the framework to strengthen research capacities, encourage exchanges on Horizon Europe and other research programmes, support researcher mobility and institutional capacity building, and facilitate joint training and research initiatives.

Commissioner Zaharieva will also exchange with high-level Vietnamese counterparts on strategic priorities and the implementation of a strengthened EU-Vietnam partnership in these areas.

In a Team Europe approach (the EU and its member states), the commissioner will also meet representatives of the European and Vietnamese private sector and startups ecosystem to exchange on technological challenges, investment opportunities and innovation-driven growth.

The EU is more than ever ready to scale up support for Vietnam’s twin transitions (green and digital) and promote investment opportunities around emerging technologies such as AI, semiconductors, 5G, space technology, and cybersecurity, among others.

EuroCham Whitebook positioning Vietnam for next wave of investment The European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) has launched the 17th edition of its Whitebook, a flagship publication supporting the effective deployment of landmark EU investments in the country.

EVFTA marks five years with nearly $300 billion in Vietnam-EU trrade Five years since its entry into force, the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) has catalysed nearly $300 billion in two-way trade, establishing Vietnam as the EU’s top trading partner in ASEAN and its 16th largest globally.