Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hong Kong-Vietnam logistics pact signed by HAFFA and IILS

May 29, 2026 | 12:23
(0) user say
A Hong Kong-based freight forwarding association has signed an MoU with a Vietnamese logistics institute to strengthen cooperation in the freight and logistics industry.
Hong Kong-Vietnam logistics pact signed by HAFFA and IILS

The signing took place on May 28 between the Hongkong Association of Freight Forwarding and Logistics (HAFFA) and the Vietnam International Institute of Logistics & Supply Chain (IILS). The MoU covers bilateral trade development, international multimodal transport corridors, coordinated problem-solving, consultation, information exchange, experience sharing, and training initiatives.

Gary Lau, HAFFA chairman, said, "We have been working to enhance coordination in logistics and transportation to increase cargo flow by shortening transit and logistics times, reducing costs, and improving service quality. Our goal is to showcase the cohesion and competitiveness of Asia's logistics industry on the international stage. We look forward to expanding information exchange with IILS, maintaining close cooperation, and striving to achieve our shared objectives."

Le Van Hy, president of IILS, told The STAT Trade Times, "The partnership has clear complementarity, with Hong Kong as an experienced international logistics hub while Vietnam is emerging as a manufacturing, export and transshipment base in the region. The cooperation will go beyond institutional connectivity and include knowledge exchange, professional standards, human resource development and business networking."

"The collaboration between HAFFA and IILS is expected to open up more opportunities for members and the industry, further advancing in-depth exchanges and development in the fields of logistics and supply chain between Hong Kong and Vietnam," he added.

Established in 1966 and now with nearly 300 corporate members, HAFFA is responsible for setting industry standards as well as providing educational courses which enhance the professional standards of freight forwarders and logistics services providers.

BIDV and Gaw Capital Partners sign MoU to boost strategic cooperation BIDV and Gaw Capital Partners sign MoU to boost strategic cooperation

A new strategic partnership agreement has been signed between BIDV and Gaw Capital Partners to strengthen cooperation and attract capital flows.
InvestHK pitches Hong Kong as African enterprises' gateway to Asia InvestHK pitches Hong Kong as African enterprises' gateway to Asia

The Hong Kong investment promotion agency is targeting African businesses, positioning the city as a strategic launchpad for Asian expansion.
Lotte Global Logistics opens cold chain centre in Dong Nai Lotte Global Logistics opens cold chain centre in Dong Nai

On May 21, Lotte Global Logistics opened its Dong Nai Cold Chain Centre at Nhon Trach Industrial Park.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
hong kong Vietnam freight logistics partnership MoU cooperation

Related Contents

Sun Group partners with Central Pattana to build retail complexes

Sun Group partners with Central Pattana to build retail complexes

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

300 exhibitors gather at IEAE 2026 to explore Vietnam’s electronics market

300 exhibitors gather at IEAE 2026 to explore Vietnam’s electronics market

NIC launches Vietnam's first nationwide AI hackathon

NIC launches Vietnam's first nationwide AI hackathon

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

300 exhibitors gather at IEAE 2026 to explore Vietnam’s electronics market

300 exhibitors gather at IEAE 2026 to explore Vietnam’s electronics market

Vietnam’s digital growth bet

Vietnam’s digital growth bet

Hong Hac City launches next phase as Hanoi's northeast growth hub

Hong Hac City launches next phase as Hanoi's northeast growth hub

NIC launches Vietnam's first nationwide AI hackathon

NIC launches Vietnam's first nationwide AI hackathon

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020