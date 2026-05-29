Hong Kong-Vietnam logistics pact signed by HAFFA and IILS

The signing took place on May 28 between the Hongkong Association of Freight Forwarding and Logistics (HAFFA) and the Vietnam International Institute of Logistics & Supply Chain (IILS). The MoU covers bilateral trade development, international multimodal transport corridors, coordinated problem-solving, consultation, information exchange, experience sharing, and training initiatives.

Gary Lau, HAFFA chairman, said, "We have been working to enhance coordination in logistics and transportation to increase cargo flow by shortening transit and logistics times, reducing costs, and improving service quality. Our goal is to showcase the cohesion and competitiveness of Asia's logistics industry on the international stage. We look forward to expanding information exchange with IILS, maintaining close cooperation, and striving to achieve our shared objectives."

Le Van Hy, president of IILS, told The STAT Trade Times, "The partnership has clear complementarity, with Hong Kong as an experienced international logistics hub while Vietnam is emerging as a manufacturing, export and transshipment base in the region. The cooperation will go beyond institutional connectivity and include knowledge exchange, professional standards, human resource development and business networking."

"The collaboration between HAFFA and IILS is expected to open up more opportunities for members and the industry, further advancing in-depth exchanges and development in the fields of logistics and supply chain between Hong Kong and Vietnam," he added.

Established in 1966 and now with nearly 300 corporate members, HAFFA is responsible for setting industry standards as well as providing educational courses which enhance the professional standards of freight forwarders and logistics services providers.

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