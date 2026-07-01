ITL engages customers in cold chain solutions dialogue

Vietnam’s cold chain market is entering a new phase of growth, driven by the continuous expansion of agricultural, seafood and food imports and exports, as well as the domestic distribution, retail, food service, and healthcare-pharmaceutical sectors.

According to a report by FiinGroup, the soaring demand for cold storage and refrigerated transport propelled Vietnam’s cold chain market to a compound annual growth rate of 12.4 per cent between 2021–2024. At the same time, warehouse infrastructure has expanded rapidly, with 27 new cold storage facilities added, boosting the national designed capacity to reach 1.3 million pallets by the end of 2024.

Cold storage capacity in Vietnam is expected to exceed 1.7 million pallets by 2028. The cold transportation fleet has also expanded gradually, reaching nearly 1,500 trucks managed by professional providers as of the end of 2024.

Beyond scaling up, businesses using cold chain services are also placing greater expectations on a comprehensive cold chain solution that can ensure product quality control, optimise costs, and guarantee product transparency, to meet the increasingly rigorous standards of both consumers and international markets.

Demonstrating its ecosystem capabilities in response to these trends, ITL Logistics hosted its first-ever specialised cold chain workshop – the ITL Logistics Cold Chain Workshop – on June 18 at the ITL Logistics Distribution Centre in VSIP 1, Ho Chi Minh City.

ITL Logistics convened its first-ever cold chain workshop

More than a knowledge-sharing platform, the event served as a direct dialogue bridge between the leadership teams of ITL Corporation and ITL Logistics with customers and partners across the F&B, agriculture, retail and consumer goods sectors. On this occasion, ecosystem stakeholders – including suppliers, customers, and partners – engaged in active discussions on challenges, expectations and growth opportunities, as the cold chain market demands higher quality, faster response times, and superior control capabilities.

Ronald Khoi, CEO of ITL Logistics, said, “The cold chain challenge today goes far beyond storage and transportation. Instead, it centres on comprehensive management capabilities, the seamless integration of links within the value chain, and adaptability to market fluctuations.”

“At ITL Logistics, an effective logistics solution must be built on an in-depth understanding of our customers. Gatherings and exchanges like this workshop give us the opportunity to listen directly to customers’ needs, expectations, and challenges, allowing us to continuously refine our solutions,” he said.

ITL Logistics currently operates cold storage facilities in Ho Chi Minh City and Danang, with a total area of 35,000 sq.m and a capacity of nearly 30,000 pallets. This network enables customers to maintain end-to-end quality control from warehousing and transportation to final distribution.

Designed to modern operational standards, these cold warehouses feature multi-tier racking systems, automated fire-fighting systems, and 24/7 security control processes. With temperature control ranging from -22°C to 25°C, ITL Logistics can flexibly meet the requirements of a wide range of industries, including food and beverage, agriculture, seafood, retail, consumer goods and other products requiring specialised storage conditions.

At the event, ITL Logistics’ experts presented in-depth insights into cold chain supply chain trends and introduced the company’s cold chain ecosystem of solutions, which has been developed based on hands-on operating experience and sustained investment in infrastructure, technology, processes and human resources.

Attendees also took part in a guided tour of ITL Logistics’ cold storage system and distribution centre to experience the operating processes, management capabilities, and technology solutions currently being deployed.

Customers and partners tour ITL Logistics’ cold storage system and distribution centre

In addition, a panel discussion “Customer Challenges and Expectations in the Cold Chain” became one of the workshop’s highlights, providing a platform for customers and partners to openly share practical issues they are facing – from product quality control and operating cost optimisation to transparency requirements and the need for increasingly agile supply chain responsiveness. These candid and multidimensional discussions helped stakeholders gain a clearer understanding of market needs, and also opened up new perspectives on future collaboration and the development of more effective solutions.

Despite global uncertainties, Vietnam’s economy is expected to remain resilient, with import-export activity and domestic services and consumption continuing as key growth drivers. This presents both an opportunity and a challenge for cold chain service providers, requiring them to expand infrastructure, enhance operational capabilities, control costs and optimise end-to-end supply chain efficiency.

In this context, ITL Logistics reaffirmed its commitment to continue investing in infrastructure, technology, and operational excellence to deliver more optimised cold chain solutions to its customers. “Through dialogue platforms like the Cold Chain Workshop, we aim to introduce our services, but also to accompany customers on their journey to strengthen competitiveness and achieve sustainable growth,” said Khoi.

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