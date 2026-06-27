Intellectual property enforcement vital for Vietnam’s development

The Deputy Minister made the statement during a meeting with Virginia B. Foote, chairwoman of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hanoi (AmCham Hanoi), on June 25. The discussion covered issues related to the US Special 301 Report.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Hoang Minh with AmCham Hanoi chairwoman Virginia B. Foote. Photo: The MST

Minh said the ministry respects the assessments made by the Office of the United States Trade Representative but expressed hope that the US side would take a more objective view of Vietnam's efforts and practices in IP enforcement.

He added that Vietnam views IP enforcement and protection as an imperative task for national growth, and that sustainable development cannot be built on IP infringement. He stressed that IP enforcement must be carried out continuously and persistently, rather than through sporadic campaigns.

Over the past years, Vietnam has implemented numerous measures to enhance the effectiveness of IP protection and enforcement. These include processing the entire backlog of industrial property applications, amending the Law on Intellectual Property, and issuing a directive at the beginning of 2026 that requires ministries, sectors, and localities to strengthen IP rights enforcement.

For her part, Foote recommended that Vietnam develop a concrete enforcement roadmap that closely addresses the points raised by the USTR in its 301 Report. She also suggested maintaining regular exchanges, providing periodic updates on results, and clearly demonstrating sustained and substantive efforts to handle violations.

The AmCham Hanoi chairwoman added that the US business community remains keen on maintaining their presence and expanding operations in Vietnam.

The two sides agreed to continue exchanging and sharing information to promote substantive IP rights enforcement in line with mutual interests.

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