Vietnam will not tolerate IP infringement

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Hoang Minh made the statement during a meeting in Hanoi on June 9 with Daniel J. Kritenbrink, a partner at The Asia Group.

The two sides discussed the protection of intellectual property (IP) rights and opportunities for scientific and technological cooperation between Vietnam and the United States in the new era.

Daniel J. Kritenbrink (left), partner at The Asia Group and Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Hoang Minh. Photo: The MST

Deputy Minister Minh said Vietnam does not tolerate acts of IP infringement, a consistent principle reflected in Party guidelines and policies, as well as in laws and their implementation by ministries, sectors, and localities.

"Vietnam is actively improving its institutional framework and strengthening the enforcement of IP rights in a substantive manner," he said. "From May 7 to May 30, authorities detected and handled 2,036 cases of IP infringement, demonstrating our determination not to tolerate violations."

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on the vision for the development of sci-tech and digital transformation in Vietnam in accordance with Resolution No.57-NQ/TW.

Deputy Minister Hoang Minh stated that Resolution 57 has created a strong shift from awareness to action, making sci-tech and innovation important driving forces for reforming governance models, development models, and aiming for high growth targets.

Kritenbrink spoke of his appreciation for Vietnam's progress in IP protection, and stated that The Asia Group wishes to continue promoting cooperation with Vietnam in the fields of technology, energy, and healthcare.

At an earlier meeting on June 2, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung requested ministries, sectors, and localities to review and supplement the plan for implementing Directive 38, focusing on clearly identifying tasks and responsibilities to more effectively handle violations in 2026.

DPM Dung has assigned the Ministry of Science and Technology to take the lead in reviewing regulations on handling administrative violations in IP; coordinate with the Ministry of Public Security to build a national database on IP rights enforcement, aiming to put it into operation in 2026; and work with relevant ministries to urgently research and implement an inter-ministerial coordination mechanism for IP rights enforcement.

Other tasks include researching and signing cooperation programmes to improve the quality and effectiveness of handling violations, and strengthening administrative procedure reform to facilitate organisations and individuals in applying solutions to enforce and protect their IP rights.

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