Hong Kong seeks to attract more Vietnamese tourists

According to HKTB, Vietnam continues to be a key growth market for Hong Kong tourism. From January to July 2025, it welcomed over 39,000 Vietnamese visitors, a remarkable 46.6 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. This surge reflects Hong Kong's growing popularity among Vietnamese travellers and strengthens HKTB's commitment to the market.

“Vietnam has always been an important market for us,” said Liew Chian Jia, regional director of Southeast Asia, HKTB. “We're thrilled to see such strong growth in Vietnamese arrivals. Through tailored marketing campaigns and immersive travel experiences, we aim to inspire even more Vietnamese visitors to explore the vibrant energy and diversity of Hong Kong.”

At the event, HKTB spotlighted key tourism experiences that will headline its promotions in 2025: Hong Kong Disneyland, Ocean Park Hong Kong, and Kai Tak Sports Park.

Liew Chian Jia, regional director of Southeast Asia, Hong Kong Tourism Board. Photo: HKTB

Hong Kong is also strengthening its reputation as the events capital of Asia. From the Mid-Autumn Festival to the New Year countdown, the city will be buzzing with cultural celebrations and seasonal lanterns, including the Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance, the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival, Hong Kong Winterfest, and the immersive Kowloon Walled City Movie Set Exhibition.

These events offer travellers a chance to experience Hong Kong's rich heritage, culinary excellence, and vibrant city vibes.

At the Hanoi event, popular travel blogger Ly Thanh Co shared highlights from his recent trip to Hong Kong. Known for his youthful charm and engaging travel content, his stories resonated with the audience, offering a fresh and authentic perspective on the city.

“Hong Kong is where you can find it all; vibrant modernity, unique natural landscapes, year-round lanterns, and even serene, quiet moments,” said Co. “I hope my travel tips and stories inspire Vietnamese travellers to discover their own Hong Kong adventure.”

Hong Kong continues to solidify its position as Asia's premier MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) destination, offering an exceptional blend of business infrastructure, cultural richness, and leisure experiences.

With world-class venues, seamless connectivity, and a dynamic urban landscape, the city is ideal for hosting international conferences, incentive travel, and corporate events. Through the Hong Kong Incentive Playbook, MICE groups can explore more than 100 new and unique incentive ideas.

Delegates can enjoy a unique balance of productivity and relaxation, whether it's unwinding in tranquil nature retreats just minutes from the city centre, exploring vibrant arts and heritage districts, or indulging in Hong Kong's renowned culinary scene, from Michelin-starred restaurants to hidden local gems.

Hong Kong Culture Sports Tourism Hub 2025: Policy Address Unveils Cash USD seven hundred million arts district fund and mega-event subsidies headline the plan, giving reporters Hong Kong tourism keywords and timeline.

Eased visas expected to stimulate tourism The new visa exemption policy for tourists from 12 European countries is expected to contribute to the goal of welcoming 22 million international visitors by the end of 2025