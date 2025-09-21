Banyan Group marks upcoming 100th property milestone with 100 days of global celebrations

In Vietnam, Banyan Group invites guests to connect deeply with local culture, and three UNESCO World Heritage sites of Hue, Hoi An, and My Son

Honoring the people, places, and communities that have shaped Banyan Group, the celebrations will culminate in a week-long festival at Singapore's Mandai Rainforest Resort from September 1 and December 9, and from November 27 to December 3. Guests who contribute their own stories to this growing library of memories at all its properties will be recognised with a $100 Banyan Group e-gift card, and the top three storytellers will receive a complimentary three-day, two-night stay.

Banyan Group (Banyan Tree Holdings Limited) marks this milestone reflecting three decades of growth and purpose-driven hospitality, from the group's first resort in Phuket to 100 resorts and hotels under 12 brands across 20 destinations, including its latest landmark, Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree in Singapore.

The finale will feature discovery trails, wellbeing sessions, and community activities. Driven by Banyan Group's commitment to stewardship and shared impact, and supported by the group's corporate partners, proceeds from the festival tickets will be matched 1:1 by Banyan Group and donated to the President's Challenge, an annual initiative led by the President of Singapore to support local charities and social service organisations.

"As we celebrate the grand opening of our 100th property later in November, 100 Journeys reflects how far we've come and how we've grown," said Ren Yung Ho, deputy chief executive at Banyan Group. "It's a tribute to the communities that shaped us and a promise to continue creating meaningful, place-led experiences that stay with our guests long after the journey ends. The Banyan experience has always been rooted in care for people, for place, and for purpose. It redefines the value of travel as something measured in the lasting connections formed and new perspectives gained.

Thecampaign is a global celebration of shared stories, personal discoveries, and lasting impact shaped by guests, associates, and communities. Each destination invites travellers to engage in authentic cultural exchanges, make personal discoveries, and experience how thoughtful hospitality supports local communities, with every property contributing to a larger narrative of respectful exploration and collective storytelling.

Meanwhile, its 100 Discoveries: Discovery of Placeprogramme is being promoted across its portfolio of resorts and hotels. Banyan Group has curated 100 experiences that immerse travellers in the culture and character of each location.

Highlights include Tibetan black pottery-making at Banyan Tree Ringha, cooking local meals at Cassia Phuket, and meeting a Noh mask artisan at Banyan Tree Higashimaya Kyoto. Guests may also explore ancient rock formations at Banyan Tree AlUla, stroll through Vietnam's golden rice terraces at Garrya Mu Cang Chai, join bamboo rafting at Banyan Tree Yangshuo, or dive a sunken shipwreck in the Maldives at Dhawa Ihuru.

At Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree, new nature and photography workshops celebrate Singapore's biodiversity, while at Angsana Corfu, guided eco-walks through olive groves and historic trails invite guests to give back to nature through mindful conservation. Each discovery is crafted to spark curiosity, deepen cultural understanding, and inspire personal reflection.

In Vietnam, Banyan Group invites guests to connect deeply with local culture through a range of meaningful experiences: from horseback riding through the pristine Cicada Forest near Angsana Ho Tram, to exploring three UNESCO World Heritage Sites – Hoi An, Hue, and My Son – while staying at Banyan Tree Lang Co, and learning traditional handicrafts using recycled materials in workshops led by visually impaired artisans from the Hope Centre in Hue at Angsana Lang Co.

At the heart of 100 Journeys are the voices of guests, associates, and communities. Through digital postcards and personal reflections, 100 Stories captures moments of transformation and connection that define the travel experience.