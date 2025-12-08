Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Expansions in healthcare more likely

December 08, 2025 | 11:16
(0) user say
Vietnam’s healthcare sector closed 2025 with robust merger and acquisition (M&A) momentum. Major transactions from institutional investors demonstrated the market’s depth, while established platforms backed by private equity (PE) pursued strategic add-ons and infrastructure expansion. The year demonstrated that Vietnam’s healthcare M&A market operates on multiple growth vectors simultaneously.

Leading 2025’s deal flow was Livzon Group’s $221 million acquisition of a 64.8 per cent stake in Imexpharm from SK Investment. Through this deal, Livzon Group secured immediate access to Imexpharm’s four EU-GMP certified plants and its dominant 10 per cent share of the domestic antibiotics market.

Expansions in healthcare more likely
By Huong Trinh, partner and Yen Pham, vice president BDA Partners

This acquisition underscores a critical market reality: given strict restrictions on foreign pharmaceutical distribution, buying established manufacturers remains the most efficient path to market access.

The strategic rationale extends beyond domestic access. Vietnamese manufacturers with international certifications serve as contract manufacturing platforms for ASEAN exports, offering regional strategic cost-effective production bases with preferential trade access through Vietnam’s free trade network.

Healthcare services dominated deal activity, attracting institutional investors and specialised healthcare funds. Two major platform investments captured attention.

Firstly, Ares’s Medlatec investment marked the global investment manager’s first healthcare bet in Vietnam. Ares manages over $595 billion in assets and their entry signals Vietnam’s healthcare market has reached scale, commanding attention from top-tier institutional capital.

Secondly, Quadria Capital’s Tam Tri Medical acquisition brought Quadria Capital back into Vietnam’s hospital sector after exiting FV Hospital in 2023. The seven-hospital platform across Ho Chi Minh City, Danang, and Khanh Hoa demonstrates specialised healthcare investors remain committed, redeploying capital into platforms meeting evolved investment criteria.

Both transactions targeted multi-location platforms with demonstrated operational track records. These attributes enable institutional investors to deploy meaningful capital while achieving acceptable risk-adjusted returns.

The year demonstrated dynamic M&A activity across both new transactions and platform expansion. Marquee deals like Livzon-Imexpharm, Ares-Medlatec, and Quadria-Tam Tri commanded headlines, while existing PE-backed platforms actively pursued value creation through strategic add-ons.

For example, following its 2022 acquisition, CVC launched Phuong Nam Hospital in District 7, Ho Chi Minh City, diversifying from the Mekong Delta base; Warburg Pincus upgraded Xuyen A, focusing on upgrading facilities and strengthening speciality capabilities, including an oncology centre expansion; and over six years, VinaCapital has supported three hospital acquisitions and greenfield development in Tam Tri Medical, growing the platform to seven hospitals before the 2025 exit to Quadria Capital, demonstrating successful PE value creation through platform expansion.

This dual-track activity proves Vietnam’s healthcare M&A market operates on multiple growth vectors simultaneously. Both new transactions and platform expansion drive market development.

There are persistent structural trends, such as geographic focus with selective expansion. Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City remain priority markets given their concentration of purchasing power, talent availability, and patient bases. However, investors increasingly evaluate opportunities in secondary cities where strong local operators have built defensible positions.

Meanwhile, speciality healthcare is gaining traction. Oncology, ophthalmology, cardiology, and diagnostics platforms attracted attention for their healthy margins, stronger patient loyalty, and defensible positions through specialised talent and equipment.

Multi-location platforms are valued over single assets. Both the Ares-Medlatec and Quadria Capital-Tam Tri transactions involved multi-location platforms, reflecting investor preference for diversified footprints that reduce concentration risk and provide expansion pathways.

Next year, PE-backed platforms such as Xuyen A (Warburg Pincus), Phuong Chau (CVC), and Mat Sai Gon (KKR) will pursue bolt-on acquisitions for geographic expansion or speciality capabilities.

Exit opportunities will also emerge, as PE investments from 2020-2022 are approaching their natural hold periods. Successful exits would establish new valuation benchmarks for Vietnamese healthcare platforms. More importantly, exits demonstrating good returns would validate the investment thesis and trigger increased capital allocation from funds currently underweight Vietnam healthcare.

Success in 2026 will come to different players in the market: new investors looking to make their first acquisition, existing healthcare operators expanding through add-on deals, and healthcare companies preparing themselves for M&A opportunities. Vietnam’s healthcare sector remains one of Southeast Asia’s most active M&A markets.

By Huong Trinh and Yen Pham

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
M&A M&A market Vietnam M&A Forum healthcare sector

Related Contents

Industrial segment shaped by M&As

Industrial segment shaped by M&As

Real estate deals boom via high-profile names

Real estate deals boom via high-profile names

What foreign investors need to know to unlock new deals

What foreign investors need to know to unlock new deals

Latest News ⁄ Investing ⁄ M&A

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

VIR gathers dealmakers for M&A forum

VIR gathers dealmakers for M&A forum

Essential document checklist for SIM applications now available

Essential document checklist for SIM applications now available

XIXILI reimagines plus-size lingerie in Malaysia

XIXILI reimagines plus-size lingerie in Malaysia

K Wah Group donates additional HK$12.07m for Tai Po recovery

K Wah Group donates additional HK$12.07m for Tai Po recovery

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020