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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Seaspan takes delivery of first 10,800 CEU dual-fuel LNG car and truck carrier

June 12, 2026 | 11:21
(0) user say
Seaspan Corporation has taken delivery of the Glovis Lighthouse, the first vessel in its series of 10,800 CEU dual-fuel LNG Pure Car and Truck Carrier newbuilds, advancing its fleet modernization strategy.

SINGAPORE, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seaspan Corporation ("Seaspan"), leading independent maritime asset owner and operator, is pleased to announce the Glovis Lighthouse, the first vessel in its series of 10,800 CEU dual-fuel LNG Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTC) newbuilds, has embarked on its maiden voyage.

The Glovis Lighthouse is among a small number of vessels globally to exceed 10,000 CEU, representing the largest class of car carriers available to date. The vessel demonstrates the company's commitment to delivering next-generation vessels that combine scale, efficiency, and future-ready fuel capabilities.

Developed in collaboration with Hyundai Glovis, a global leader in automotive logistics, the vessel features 14 decks, including four liftable decks, and hoistable ramp systems that improve cargo flexibility and capacity and helps lower the emissions intensity per vehicle transported.

The Glovis Lighthouse is powered by dual-fuel LNG propulsion and is expected to reduce carbon emissions by approximately 24% when compared to conventional fuels. Its energy efficiency performance significantly exceeds current regulatory standards. The vessel is also equipped with next-generation engine and fuel systems, as well as a shaft generator, to improve overall efficiency and help minimize methane slip, positioning it among the most environmentally advanced PCTCs in operation today.

The vessel is methanol and ammonia ready, supporting longer-term emissions reduction strategies through alternative fuels, as availability expands.

"The delivery of the Glovis Lighthouse is a defining moment for Seaspan and a clear demonstration of our ability to deliver world-class assets at scale," said Bing Chen, Chairman, President and CEO of Seaspan. "This vessel sets a new benchmark for the PCTC market—bringing together size, efficiency, and fuel-transition readiness to help our customers lead through the next era of automotive logistics."

Delivered under a long-term time charter to Hyundai Glovis, the Glovis Lighthouse reflects Seaspan's focus on customer partnerships that combine technical innovation with reliable, long-term asset deployment.

"By combining scale, cargo flexibility, and fuel transition readiness, this series is well positioned to support the long-term evolution of global automotive supply chains," said Kun Li, Chief Commercial Officer of Seaspan.

By PR Newswire

Seaspan Corporation

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TagTag:
Seaspan Dualfuel LNG Pure Car Truck Carrier

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