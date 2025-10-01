Healthcare sector fast-tracks new hospital projects

On September 30, Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan chaired a meeting to review progress on projects to build two new hospitals linked to Viet Duc Friendship Hospital and Bach Mai Hospital, part of efforts to expand healthcare capacity nationwide.

At present, progress remains behind schedule due to several factors. Contractors face limited access to credit, slowing construction, while the large number of medical devices requires time to install and configure. Bach Mai Hospital will need 266 devices, and Viet Duc Friendship Hospital will require 367.

Photo: Ministry of Health

Representatives from both hospitals reported to Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan and Deputy Minister Le Duc Luan on their efforts to recruit staff and carry out bidding procedures for drugs, consumables, and ancillary services. They also outlined challenges and proposed policies, including financial mechanisms and support to help draw in personnel to the second facilities.

The minister noted that the two hospital projects are among 145 out of 3,000 backlogged projects that have shown progress.

To ensure timely progress and construction quality, the minister asked the Department of Planning and Finance to review each undertaking, producing a detailed report identifying problems, shortcomings, and their causes.

Meanwhile, the Medical Project Management Board, contractors, and the two hospitals must propose solutions to remove obstacles and accelerate construction, with clear commitments and a detailed implementation roadmap.

Under Resolution No.34/NQ-CP, the units are required to conduct comprehensive legal and technical assessments, including fire prevention systems and medical equipment. Tasks and responsibilities must be clearly defined, with specific timelines and assigned personnel, in line with legal requirements.

Minister Lan stressed that the projects are a political priority. All relevant parties must participate actively, responsibly, and effectively to achieve the common goal of improving healthcare and protecting the public’s health.

