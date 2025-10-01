Corporate

Healthcare sector fast-tracks new hospital projects

October 01, 2025 | 09:00

Vietnam is fast-tracking new hospital projects to meet rising demand and ease overloading on central medical facilities.

On September 30, Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan chaired a meeting to review progress on projects to build two new hospitals linked to Viet Duc Friendship Hospital and Bach Mai Hospital, part of efforts to expand healthcare capacity nationwide.

At present, progress remains behind schedule due to several factors. Contractors face limited access to credit, slowing construction, while the large number of medical devices requires time to install and configure. Bach Mai Hospital will need 266 devices, and Viet Duc Friendship Hospital will require 367.

Healthcare sector fast-tracks new hospital projects
Photo: Ministry of Health

Progress is slower than expected due to several factors. Contractors face limited access to credit, and the large number of devices requires time to install and configure – 266 at Bach Mai Hospital and 367 at Viet Duc Friendship Hospital.

Representatives from both hospitals reported to Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan and Deputy Minister Le Duc Luan on their efforts to recruit staff and carry out bidding procedures for drugs, consumables, and ancillary services. They also outlined challenges and proposed policies, including financial mechanisms and support to help draw in personnel to the second facilities.

The minister noted that the two hospital projects are among 145 out of 3,000 backlogged projects that have shown progress.

To ensure timely progress and construction quality, the minister asked the Department of Planning and Finance to review each undertaking, producing a detailed report identifying problems, shortcomings, and their causes.

Meanwhile, the Medical Project Management Board, contractors, and the two hospitals must propose solutions to remove obstacles and accelerate construction, with clear commitments and a detailed implementation roadmap.

Under Resolution No.34/NQ-CP, the units are required to conduct comprehensive legal and technical assessments, including fire prevention systems and medical equipment. Tasks and responsibilities must be clearly defined, with specific timelines and assigned personnel, in line with legal requirements.

Minister Lan stressed that the projects are a political priority. All relevant parties must participate actively, responsibly, and effectively to achieve the common goal of improving healthcare and protecting the public’s health.

Attracting investment and international cooperation to unlock Vietnam's healthcare potential Attracting investment and international cooperation to unlock Vietnam's healthcare potential

To achieve sustainable development in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, Vietnam must adopt the strategy of 'go far, go together' through international cooperation and attracting foreign investment.
Competitiveness to emerge through innovative solutions Competitiveness to emerge through innovative solutions

Healthcare players across emerging fields, from pharmaceuticals to biotech and healthtech, are driving innovation to transform patient care, benefitting from an enabling environment for innovation.
STADA Pymepharco: trusted partner of healthcare sector STADA Pymepharco: trusted partner of healthcare sector

STADA Pymepharco is expanding to deliver “German standard” healthcare in Vietnam and to the world, driven by economic prosperity through innovation, business excellence, community wellbeing, and sustainable practices. Stéphane Jacqmin, executive vice president Emerging Markets at STADA Group, spoke to VIR’s Bich Thuy about the company's 35-year journey in the country, and its long-term vision.
Pharma law upgrades will improve effectiveness Pharma law upgrades will improve effectiveness

The ratification of the law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Pharmacy 2016 at the end of November is significant and positive news for the healthcare sector. It is expected to address key shortcomings of the current law while incorporating best practices successfully implemented in other countries.

By Bich Thuy

