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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

GSMA: mobile operators set to be key enablers at 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America

June 12, 2026 | 11:24
(0) user say
GSMA Intelligence has found that the 2026 FIFA World Cup across Canada, Mexico, and the United States will create major opportunities for mobile operators in delivering high-capacity connectivity and enabling new services.

LONDON, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GSMA Intelligence's latest Insight Spotlight explores how the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the US will create major opportunities for mobile operators, not only in delivering resilient, high-capacity connectivity but also in enabling new enterprise services and enhanced consumer experiences. With huge spikes in traffic expected across stadia, fan zones, airports and host cities, operators are investing in 5G network densification, including small cells, distributed antenna systems, mmWave, Wi-Fi access points, temporary cell sites, backhaul upgrades and additional spectrum.

The paper argues that the opportunity goes well beyond basic coverage. For enterprise customers and event organisers, technologies such as private 5G, edge computing and IoT can support critical event operations including broadcasting, video assistant referee systems, public safety, crowd management, digital signage, connected cameras, drones and ambulances. As major US operators continue rolling out 5G Standalone, the report suggests advanced capabilities such as network slicing are likely to underpin many of these differentiated connectivity services.

For consumers, the World Cup also opens up new monetisation opportunities. These include travel eSIM offers for international visitors, premium experience-based tariffs with features such as guaranteed speeds, priority access and low latency, and network-native services such as live translation that do not depend on app downloads or specialist hardware. GSMA Intelligence notes growing consumer interest in these types of connectivity-led propositions.

The report also highlights complementary revenue opportunities for operators that may not hold content rights directly. These range from partnerships with official broadcasters, to enabling immersive and adjacent content such as XR and multi-angle viewing and supporting fan journey services with location-aware information and integrated travel or venue access. Overall, the paper concludes that major sporting events such as the 2026 World Cup are becoming important showcases for operators to demonstrate the value of advanced networks, develop new service models and strengthen their role in the wider digital experience economy.

GSMA Intelligence has shared further insights via its recent LinkedIn post and podcast available on Spotify, YouTube, Apple, and Amazon Music

By PR Newswire

GSMA

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TagTag:
GSMA 2026 FIFA World Cup mobile operators highcapacity connectivity

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