Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Fair Finance Asia calls on banks to end coal financing

August 06, 2026 | 10:08
(0) user say
Fair Finance Asia and Influencing Just Energy Transition in ASEAN called on banks and investors to stop financing coal expansion and strengthen social safeguards across the region.

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fair Finance Asia (FFA) and Influencing Just Energy Transition in the ASEAN (I-JET) call on banks and investors to stop financing coal expansion and strengthen social safeguards.

In a new report, Phasing out Coal, Phasing in Justice: Roadmap for Financing a Responsible Regional Coal Phase-out in Asia, FFA and I-JET assess the transition landscape in Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, the Philippines, and Thailand, and in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), more broadly.

While ASEAN member states have introduced coal moratoriums, updated Nationally Determined Contributions, early-retirement plans for coal-fired power plants, green taxonomies, and carbon pricing, the report finds that these still fall short of a Paris-aligned 1.5°C pathway.

International coal finance restrictions have expanded, yet funding persists through corporate lending and upstream mining. Meanwhile, liquefied natural gas (LNG) is being positioned as a bridge fuel despite high costs, price volatility, stranded assets, and fossil fuel lock-in.

To achieve a credible, just phase-out, the report recommends:

  • No new coal development, including for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital demand.
  • Time-bound, enforceable phase-out plans with zero unabated coal.
  • Permanent retirement or conversion of all units, with site remediation.
  • An end to coal financing, including for false solutions.
  • Binding just transition commitments.

The report also calls for strong social safeguards:

  • Income support, reskilling, and decent green jobs for affected workers.
  • Meaningful participation, free, prior, and informed consent (FPIC), and secure land rights for Indigenous Peoples.
  • Gender-responsive policies.
  • Protection of civic space and environmental and human rights defenders.

Bernadette Victorio, Program Lead, Fair Finance Asia, said: "The test is not only whether coal-fired power plants close, but whether the energy transition reduces inequality by protecting the rights and amplifying the voices of workers, communities, women and Indigenous Peoples."

Shubert Ciencia, Energy Justice and ASEAN Influencing Program Manager, Oxfam in Asia, said: "The ASEAN Plan of Action for Energy Cooperation (APAEC) 2026-2030 signals ASEAN's intent to accelerate decarbonization while maintaining energy security. Member states must now restrict investment in existing coal projects and prohibit new ones."

Victoria Fanggidae, Executive Director, The PRAKARSA, said: "Climate commitments are meaningless if financial flows continue to support coal. Indonesian financial institutions must stop enabling coal expansion, redirect capital to renewable energy, and embed human rights and just transition principles in financing decisions."

Genalyn Arcayera-Aquino, Economic Rights Program Manager, Initiatives for Dialogue and Empowerment through Alternative Legal Services (IDEALS), said: "Fossil fuel incentives without a clear phase-out plan create a chicken-and-egg problem: reliance on imported fuels keeps electricity costs high and delays a domestic renewable energy industry."

Yuki Tanabe, Program Director, Japan Center for a Sustainable Environment and Society (JACSES), said: "Governments should drive early retirement of coal-fired power plants with stricter environmental regulations and higher taxes on coal generation."

Read the report: bit.ly/4wsaWt7

By PR Newswire

Fair Finance Asia

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Fair Finance Asia FFA Coal Financing Social Safeguards

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

SIAL Guangzhou expands to four exhibition halls for September 2026

SIAL Guangzhou expands to four exhibition halls for September 2026

GAC becomes Chelsea FC's pre-season Asia tour partner

GAC becomes Chelsea FC's pre-season Asia tour partner

Longsys showcases AI storage solutions at FMS 2026

Longsys showcases AI storage solutions at FMS 2026

VT Markets launches round-the-clock gold trading product

VT Markets launches round-the-clock gold trading product

SMU professor joins World Bank-backed skills panel

SMU professor joins World Bank-backed skills panel

INTCO Medical named Industry Mover in S&P ESG yearbook

INTCO Medical named Industry Mover in S&P ESG yearbook

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Heartland 66 launches 10,400 square metre retail zone

Heartland 66 launches 10,400 square metre retail zone

SIAL Guangzhou expands to four exhibition halls for September 2026

SIAL Guangzhou expands to four exhibition halls for September 2026

GAC becomes Chelsea FC's pre-season Asia tour partner

GAC becomes Chelsea FC's pre-season Asia tour partner

Longsys showcases AI storage solutions at FMS 2026

Longsys showcases AI storage solutions at FMS 2026

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020