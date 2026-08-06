Manulife signs $3.2bn LTC reinsurance deal with Munich Re

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Manulife Financial Corporation ("Manulife" or the "Company") announced today that it has agreed to reinsure biometric risk1 on a block of long-term care ("LTC") policies with $3.2 billion of reserves2 to Munich American Reassurance Company ("Munich Re Life US"), a subsidiary of Munich Re Group, highlighting the Company's continued efforts to reduce the risk profile of its inforce portfolio. The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2026 pending regulatory approvals.

Key highlights of the transaction include:

Full risk transfer on biometric risk 3 on $3.2 billion of LTC reserves to Munich Re Life US

on $3.2 billion of LTC reserves to Munich Re Life US Inclusive of our previous LTC reinsurance transactions 4 , upon closing Manulife will have cumulatively reduced LTC morbidity sensitivity by 24% 5

, upon closing Manulife will have cumulatively reduced LTC morbidity sensitivity by 24% Similar pricing to prior deals, with a modest negative 5% cede 6 , further validating reserves and assumptions

, further validating reserves and assumptions Transaction largely neutral to capital, with immaterial annual impact to both core earnings and net income attributed to shareholders of ~$30 million in the first year and reducing over time7

"Today's announcement represents our third LTC reinsurance transaction in under three years and first on a standalone LTC block, reflecting our ability to reduce our risk profile and strengthen our business through innovative actions. Looking ahead, we continue to see meaningful opportunities to improve our long-term care portfolio through organic initiatives that will enhance risk-adjusted returns and generate significant shareholder value." - Phil Witherington, President & Chief Executive Officer, Manulife

Slides related to this announcement are included as part of the 2Q26 earnings presentation available here: 2Q26 results presentation