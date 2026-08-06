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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Telix to host R&D Day in New York on 22 September

August 06, 2026 | 09:58
(0) user say
Telix Pharmaceuticals, dual-listed on ASX and Nasdaq, will host a Research and Development Day in New York City on 22 September, running from 8:30am to 12:30pm Eastern Time.

MELBOURNE, Australia and INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, NASDAQ: TLX, "Telix") today advises that it will host a Research and Development (R&D) Day on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. EDT in New York City.

Institutional investors and analysts are invited to register to attend the in-person session, which will feature a comprehensive overview of Telix's therapeutic and precision medicine pipeline, as well as key scientific, clinical and strategic developments across the portfolio.

Members of the Telix leadership team will present at the event, including Managing Director and Group CEO, Dr. Christian Behrenbruch; Group Chief Medical Officer, Dr. David N. Cade; CEO Therapeutics, Richard Valeix; CEO Precision Medicine, Kevin Richardson and Vice President Discovery Sciences, Dr. Michael Wheatcroft. The program will also feature presentations from key opinion leaders who will provide their perspectives on the clinical and scientific opportunities.

Advance registration is required for in-person attendance. Additional event details, including the venue, agenda and presentation materials, will be provided to registered attendees.

To RSVP or inquire about the R&D Day, please contact annie.kasparian@telixpharma.com or charlene.jaw@telixpharma.com.

Capital Markets Day to be hosted in Melbourne on November 4, 2026 – Save the Date

Telix will also host a Capital Markets Day in Melbourne on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. Telix management will provide updates on the Company's strategy, growth outlook, financial targets and key business priorities. Further details will be provided in a separate announcement.

Note: These events are for qualified institutional investors and analysts.

For more information, visit www.telixpharma.com

By PR Newswire

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

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TagTag:
Telix Telix Pharmaceuticals Research and Development Day

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