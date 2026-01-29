Hanoi intensifies airport monitoring amid Nipah disease risks

On January 28, Hanoi Department of Health issued an urgent document requesting increased surveillance at Noi Bai International Airport, strict screening of incoming travellers, and preparation of response scenarios to protect public health.

Photo: The Ministry of Health

The Hanoi Centre for Disease Control is intensifying monitoring of incoming travellers, especially those returning from areas where Nipah disease is circulating, such as India, through professional measures and an automated body temperature measurement system to detect early signs of abnormalities.

In addition, the health sector has prepared plans for temporary isolation at the airport, organised epidemiological investigation, collected samples for testing, and closely coordinated with the Central Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology in case of detecting suspected cases.

At the grassroots level, hospitals, health centres as well as ward and commune health stations in Hanoi are required to strengthen screening and early detection of suspected cases with symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, and unusual fatigue.

Healthcare workers receive training in the diagnosis, treatment, and infection control of Nipah virus disease, and adhere to all required reporting procedures.

Hanoi's health sector, in coordination with local authorities, is stepping up communication efforts, advising people, especially those who have recently entered the country from areas with outbreaks, to proactively monitor their health and immediately notify medical facilities if any suspicious symptoms appear.

Health experts emphasised that early and remote monitoring, along with prepared response scenarios, are key factors in preventing dangerous diseases from entering the country and protecting public health in the context of increasing international exchange.

