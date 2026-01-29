Corporate

Hanoi intensifies airport monitoring amid Nipah disease risks

January 29, 2026 | 15:21
(0) user say
Amid the risk of Nipah flu, Hanoi is closely monitoring the situation at Noi Bai International Airport.

On January 28, Hanoi Department of Health issued an urgent document requesting increased surveillance at Noi Bai International Airport, strict screening of incoming travellers, and preparation of response scenarios to protect public health.

Hanoi intensifies airport monitoring amid Nipah disease risks
Photo: The Ministry of Health

The Hanoi Centre for Disease Control is intensifying monitoring of incoming travellers, especially those returning from areas where Nipah disease is circulating, such as India, through professional measures and an automated body temperature measurement system to detect early signs of abnormalities.

In addition, the health sector has prepared plans for temporary isolation at the airport, organised epidemiological investigation, collected samples for testing, and closely coordinated with the Central Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology in case of detecting suspected cases.

At the grassroots level, hospitals, health centres as well as ward and commune health stations in Hanoi are required to strengthen screening and early detection of suspected cases with symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, and unusual fatigue.

Healthcare workers receive training in the diagnosis, treatment, and infection control of Nipah virus disease, and adhere to all required reporting procedures.

Hanoi's health sector, in coordination with local authorities, is stepping up communication efforts, advising people, especially those who have recently entered the country from areas with outbreaks, to proactively monitor their health and immediately notify medical facilities if any suspicious symptoms appear.

Health experts emphasised that early and remote monitoring, along with prepared response scenarios, are key factors in preventing dangerous diseases from entering the country and protecting public health in the context of increasing international exchange.

Pfizer Vietnam hosts symposia on pediatric pneumococcal disease Pfizer Vietnam hosts symposia on pediatric pneumococcal disease

Pfizer Vietnam and local medical institutions convened over 1,000 healthcare experts to discuss the latest trends in pediatric pneumococcal disease.
Protect what’s next: towards a future free from meningococcal group B disease Protect what’s next: towards a future free from meningococcal group B disease

The School of Preventive Medicine and Public Health, in collaboration with GSK Vietnam, has held a seminar titled “Journey towards a Vietnam free from meningococcal group B disease”.
Vietnam unites to tackle major causes of disease and death Vietnam unites to tackle major causes of disease and death

The Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation (WHO) on December 15 brought together representatives from the government, health and non-health sectors, and partners in Hanoi to speed up action on noncommunicable diseases (NCDs), the leading cause of death in Vietnam.
Vietnam moves to enhance disease prevention, equity, and sustainability Vietnam moves to enhance disease prevention, equity, and sustainability

Vietnam is completing the legal framework to meet urgent requirements for policy transformation and enhancing disease prevention capacity.

By Bich Thuy

TagTag:
Hanoi Vietnam Nipah disease Noi Bai Airport health

Themes: Healthcare Platform

