Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Cosmetics rules set for overhaul under draft decree

January 24, 2026 | 11:21
(0) user say
Administrative reform in cosmetics management is moving up the policy agenda, with a renewed focus on easing business procedures while strengthening consumer protection.

At a conference held on January 22, the Ministry of Health (MoH) gathered feedback on a draft decree regulating cosmetics management, as part of efforts to modernise oversight and align it with current market realities.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Tri Thuc underscored that cosmetics are essential consumer products which, beyond enhancing appearance, directly affect public health, consumer rights, and quality of life.

Cosmetics rules set for overhaul under draft decree
Photo: MoH

“Current practices pose many challenges to state management of cosmetics, as well as to the compliance with legal regulations by organisations and individuals producing and trading cosmetics,” he said.

Circular No.06/2011/TT-BYT on cosmetic management, issued 14 years ago, is considered outdated. As a result, on December 4, the MoH submitted a draft decree on cosmetic management to the government, incorporating feedback from multiple agencies and organisations on regulatory scope, product notifications, post-inspection, business conditions, and the balance between state oversight and a favourable business environment.

The draft aims to ensure consumer safety, promote voluntary compliance among businesses, and reduce the regulatory burden on management agencies.

Cosmetics rules set for overhaul under draft decree
Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Tri Thuc. Photo: MoH

"The improvement of institutional frameworks and legal regulations prioritises protecting the health of the people," said Thuc.

At the conference, experts and representatives from ministries, agencies, local health departments, and business associations shared scientific evidence and practical experience to inform the draft decree. Key discussions covered global and domestic cosmetic management practices, the draft’s constitutionality and feasibility, product declarations, and the certification of cosmetic manufacturing facilities in line with Good Manufacturing Practice standards.

They also exchanged views on potential issues that could arise if the draft decree on cosmetic management is approved, and proposed measures to address them.

The deputy minister called for further refinement of the draft towards a more modern and transparent framework, with a clear shift from pre-inspection to post-inspection and stronger accountability. He also stressed the need to align with international commitments, particularly the ASEAN Harmonisation Agreement on Cosmetic Management, and to reflect industry practices and development needs in the new phase.

The conference provides an important basis for the Ministry of Health to continue a thorough review of the draft, ensuring it is consistent, coherent, feasible, and aligned with the prime minister’s direction on administrative procedure reform.

French cosmetics retailer Sephora enters Vietnam French cosmetics retailer Sephora enters Vietnam

World-renowned cosmetics retailer Sephora has officially entered the Vietnamese market via an e-commerce channel, rather than through a traditional brick-and-mortar store.
Rohto-Mentholatum Vietnam takes over Naris Cosmetics Rohto-Mentholatum Vietnam takes over Naris Cosmetics

Rohto-Mentholatum Vietnam has completed the purchase and sale agreement and change of ownership of Naris Cosmetics Vietnam.
Korean cosmetics capturing hearts Korean cosmetics capturing hearts

Vietnam’s cosmetics segment is thriving as South Korean brands leverage the rising influence of its culture to meet the growing demand for high-quality beauty products.
DAV rolls out new plan to combat counterfeit drugs and cosmetics DAV rolls out new plan to combat counterfeit drugs and cosmetics

The Ministry of Health has ordered the recall of multiple cosmetics products after recent quality control failures, reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding public health.

By Bich Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Ministry of Health health MoH cosmetics cosmetics management Vietnam

Themes: Healthcare Platform

[Read More]

Related Contents

DAV rolls out new plan to combat counterfeit drugs and cosmetics

DAV rolls out new plan to combat counterfeit drugs and cosmetics

Korean cosmetics capturing hearts

Korean cosmetics capturing hearts

Rohto-Mentholatum Vietnam takes over Naris Cosmetics

Rohto-Mentholatum Vietnam takes over Naris Cosmetics

French cosmetics retailer Sephora enters Vietnam

French cosmetics retailer Sephora enters Vietnam

CVI Pharma strengthens pharmaceutical and cosmetics R&D from natural herbs

CVI Pharma strengthens pharmaceutical and cosmetics R&D from natural herbs

Decree opens incentives for green urban development

Decree opens incentives for green urban development

UK–Vietnam partnership advances BIM centre for railway development

UK–Vietnam partnership advances BIM centre for railway development

Fitch Ratings upgrades Vietnam’s senior secured long-term debt rating to BBB-

Fitch Ratings upgrades Vietnam’s senior secured long-term debt rating to BBB-

French Communist Party highlights 14th National Party Congress as strategic milestone

French Communist Party highlights 14th National Party Congress as strategic milestone

List of members of 14th Party Central Committee announced

List of members of 14th Party Central Committee announced

Highlights of fourth working day of 14th National Party Congress

Highlights of fourth working day of 14th National Party Congress

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

Data-driven risk management signals major shift in customs administration

Data-driven risk management signals major shift in customs administration

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Data-driven risk management signals major shift in customs administration

Data-driven risk management signals major shift in customs administration

Cosmetics rules set for overhaul under draft decree

Cosmetics rules set for overhaul under draft decree

UK–Vietnam partnership advances BIM centre for railway development

UK–Vietnam partnership advances BIM centre for railway development

Decree opens incentives for green urban development

Decree opens incentives for green urban development

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020