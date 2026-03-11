NA Vice Chairman requests voter cards for tourists unable to return home on election day

Thanh Hoa – National Assembly (NA)Vice Chairman Tran Quang Phuong has requested the authority of Pu Luong commune in Thanh Hoa province to prepare voter cards for Vietnamese tourists staying in the locality who may wish to vote but cannot return to their place of residence on the election day (March 15).

The NA Vice Chairman and his entourage inspect preparations for the election at polling station No. 10 in Tan Thanh village (Photo: VNA)

Phuong, who is also head of the sub-committee on ensuring security, order, and social safety under the National Election Council, made the request during a working session with Pu Luong commune’s election committee on March 10 to review preparations for the election of deputies to the 16th NA and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure.

Chairman of the communal People’s Committee Tran Duy Tien reported that local preparations for the election have been carried out in a coordinated manner, in line with the schedule and legal regulations. The commune has set up 20 polling stations across its 20 villages and hamlets, with a total of 6,903 voters.

As an area home to many ethnic minority communities and with thriving community-based tourism that attracts a steady flow of domestic and international visitors, Pu Luong commune has identified ensuring security and social order as a key task to maintain a safe and stable environment for the election.

NA Vice Chairman Phuong spoke highly of the commune’s preparations, noting that tasks have been performed carefully, ensuring progress in line with regulations.

He urged the commune to review plans on coordination with relevant forces, clearly assign responsibilities, and proactively monitor the situation from an early stage to avoid any unexpected incidents or even minor mistakes.

Phuong also asked the local authorities to step up inspections of election preparations, ensure the proper distribution of voter cards, and arrange locations where voter lists, candidate lists and their biographies can be publicly displayed in places easily accessible to voters.

In addition, clear guidance should be provided to help voters identify the correct ballot boxes for electing deputies to the NA and to provincial and communal People’s Councils.

The communal Election Committee must closely coordinate with relevant forces to develop contingency plans for possible situations, including support for elderly and disabled voters, and prepare mobile ballot boxes in accordance with regulations, and measures to ensure the safety of ballot boxes, he said.

Nguyen Hong Phong, Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, said the province will address existing shortcomings and continue strengthening information and communication work in line with regulations so that citizens fully understand their rights and responsibilities as voters, as well as proactively prevent and handle false or distorted information related to the election, ensuring the polls are conducted successfully.

Earlier the same day, the NA Vice Chairman and his entourage inspected facilities, information display areas and ballot boxes at polling station No. 10 in Tan Thanh village; and reviewed procedures for handling potential situations during the voting process.