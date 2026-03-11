Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

NA Vice Chairman requests voter cards for tourists unable to return home on election day

March 11, 2026 | 15:24
(0) user say
National Assembly (NA)Vice Chairman Tran Quang Phuong has requested the authority of Pu Luong commune in Thanh Hoa province to prepare voter cards for Vietnamese tourists staying in the locality who may wish to vote but cannot return to their place of residence on the election day (March 15).

Thanh Hoa – National Assembly (NA)Vice Chairman Tran Quang Phuong has requested the authority of Pu Luong commune in Thanh Hoa province to prepare voter cards for Vietnamese tourists staying in the locality who may wish to vote but cannot return to their place of residence on the election day (March 15).

NA Vice Chairman requests voter cards for tourists unable to return home on election day
The NA Vice Chairman and his entourage inspect preparations for the election at polling station No. 10 in Tan Thanh village (Photo: VNA)

Phuong, who is also head of the sub-committee on ensuring security, order, and social safety under the National Election Council, made the request during a working session with Pu Luong commune’s election committee on March 10 to review preparations for the election of deputies to the 16th NA and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure.

Chairman of the communal People’s Committee Tran Duy Tien reported that local preparations for the election have been carried out in a coordinated manner, in line with the schedule and legal regulations. The commune has set up 20 polling stations across its 20 villages and hamlets, with a total of 6,903 voters.

As an area home to many ethnic minority communities and with thriving community-based tourism that attracts a steady flow of domestic and international visitors, Pu Luong commune has identified ensuring security and social order as a key task to maintain a safe and stable environment for the election.

NA Vice Chairman Phuong spoke highly of the commune’s preparations, noting that tasks have been performed carefully, ensuring progress in line with regulations.

He urged the commune to review plans on coordination with relevant forces, clearly assign responsibilities, and proactively monitor the situation from an early stage to avoid any unexpected incidents or even minor mistakes.

Phuong also asked the local authorities to step up inspections of election preparations, ensure the proper distribution of voter cards, and arrange locations where voter lists, candidate lists and their biographies can be publicly displayed in places easily accessible to voters.

In addition, clear guidance should be provided to help voters identify the correct ballot boxes for electing deputies to the NA and to provincial and communal People’s Councils.

The communal Election Committee must closely coordinate with relevant forces to develop contingency plans for possible situations, including support for elderly and disabled voters, and prepare mobile ballot boxes in accordance with regulations, and measures to ensure the safety of ballot boxes, he said.

Nguyen Hong Phong, Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, said the province will address existing shortcomings and continue strengthening information and communication work in line with regulations so that citizens fully understand their rights and responsibilities as voters, as well as proactively prevent and handle false or distorted information related to the election, ensuring the polls are conducted successfully.

Earlier the same day, the NA Vice Chairman and his entourage inspected facilities, information display areas and ballot boxes at polling station No. 10 in Tan Thanh village; and reviewed procedures for handling potential situations during the voting process.

By VNA

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Election Day NA Vice Chairman

Related Contents

Final preparations underway for Election Day

Final preparations underway for Election Day

Dong Nai works to ensure workers cast vote on Election Day

Dong Nai works to ensure workers cast vote on Election Day

K’Ho ethnic minority group in Lam Dong province looks forward to Election Day

K’Ho ethnic minority group in Lam Dong province looks forward to Election Day

Latest News ⁄ Society

Final preparations underway for Election Day

Final preparations underway for Election Day

Dong Nai works to ensure workers cast vote on Election Day

Dong Nai works to ensure workers cast vote on Election Day

Border communities promote role of village elders in upcoming general election

Border communities promote role of village elders in upcoming general election

Khanh Hoa gears up for elections, facilitates voting for tourists

Khanh Hoa gears up for elections, facilitates voting for tourists

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Final preparations underway for Election Day

Final preparations underway for Election Day

Dong Nai works to ensure workers cast vote on Election Day

Dong Nai works to ensure workers cast vote on Election Day

Gresham House acquires on-site renewables developer Asia Clean Capital Vietnam

Gresham House acquires on-site renewables developer Asia Clean Capital Vietnam

Border communities promote role of village elders in upcoming general election

Border communities promote role of village elders in upcoming general election

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020