Dong Nai works to ensure workers cast vote on Election Day

March 11, 2026 | 15:34
Businesses and socio-economic entities across the southern province of Dong Nai have been urged to rearrange production timetables and shifts so that every employee can hit the polls on Election Day (March 15), without missing out on their legal right to vote.

Dong Nai works to ensure workers cast vote on Election Day
NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man inspects a constituency in Dong Nai province. (Photo: VNA)

The directive was issued by the Chairperson of the provincial People’s Committee in an official dispatch aimed at ensuring that the workforce may participate fully and freely in the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure.

With the utmost regard for citizens’ electoral rights and responsibilities, and in a spirit of creating optimal conditions for workers, especially those employed in industrial parks and non-state enterprises, the provincial leader has requested that no overtime be scheduled during voting hours. Exceptions may be made only in special circumstances, but must still ensure their right to vote.

Companies are also further encouraged to ramp up internal communications about the significance of this occasion, inform staff of the polling time and locations, and ensure full compliance with wage policies and other legitimate benefits of workers while they’re off doing their civic duty.

The People’s Committees of communes and wards have been assigned to work with local enterprises to compile and publicise voter lists for workers in accordance with legal regulations. Should any infringement upon a citizen’s voting rights come to light, it must be promptly addressed or referred without delay to the competent authorities.

Dong Nai, a large industrial hub in the South, is now home to around 700,000 workers across its factories, industrial parks, and economic zones, with migrant workers making up roughly 42%. It has a population of nearly 4.5 million, including more than 421,000 ethnic minority residents (9.4%). A further 2.5 million profess various faiths, with Catholics numbering roughly 1.4 million.

For the upcoming election, Dong Nai has been allocated six constituencies for NA deputies, 28 for provincial People’s Council deputies, and 651 for People’s Council deputies at the commune and ward levels.

Following the province’s third consultative conference, 30 candidates were confirmed qualified to run for NA seats, 142 for the provincial People’s Council, and 3,724 cleared to pursue office at the commune level.

By VNA

