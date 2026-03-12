Upcoming election to strengthen political system, drive new development momentum: Argentinian official

Buenos Aires – The upcoming election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term will play a significant role in further consolidating Vietnam’s political system, advancing reform and creating new momentum for national development amid a rapidly changing global landscape.

Flags and banners promoting the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term in Phan Rang ward, Khanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)

This assessment was made by Marcelo Rodriguez, head of the commission for foreign affairs of the Communist Party of Argentina Central Committee, in an interview with Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Buenos Aires.

According to Rodriguez, the role of the Vietnamese legislature during the current term should be viewed within the extraordinary context of the 2021–2026 period, which was marked by the severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as complex economic and political fluctuations worldwide. In that environment, the NA demonstrated its important role by working closely with the Government to adopt timely policies aimed at economic recovery and socio-economic development while ensuring social stability and safeguarding people’s livelihoods. He spoke highly of Vietnam’s efforts to advance institutional reform and further improve the organisation of the state apparatus toward greater efficiency, transparency and modern governance. He noted that these reform orientations will make an important contribution to the nation’s sustainable development in the years ahead.

Regarding Vietnam’s decision to organise the election earlier than usual, Rodriguez said the move reflects the country’s proactiveness in accelerating administrative reform and strengthening state management structures. The early formation of a new administration, he said, will facilitate the effective implementation of development policies in the next phase.

He added that following the significant goals and strategic orientations set by the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the decision to move the election forward by two months is a necessary step to ensure their timely implementation by the new leadership and government. In the current international context marked by uncertainties and instability, strengthening state institutions and enhancing national governance capacity are also of critical importance.

The official expressed confidence that the elected bodies will continue to play a key role in implementing the development objectives set by the Party Congress, particularly those related to socio-economic growth, national modernisation and improving people’s living standards. Close coordination between the National Assembly and local People’s Councils will help ensure that major policies of the Party and State are effectively carried out at both central and local levels, and strengthen the connection between the authorities and the public.

Commenting on Vietnam–Argentina relations, Rodriguez noted that bilateral ties have maintained positive momentum in recent years, particularly in the economic and trade fields. Vietnam has become one of Argentina’s important trading partners in Asia, and the two countries continue to sustain exchanges and cooperation across various sectors.

The potential for cooperation remains considerable, especially in agriculture, trade and political-diplomatic exchanges, he stated, expressing belief that the bilateral friendship and cooperation will continue to grow, contributing to greater mutual understanding and collaboration between the two nations as well as among progressive forces worldwide.