WHO supports rapid delivery of critical botulism antitoxin to Danang

On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced it had provided five vials of the urgently needed antitoxin to treat patients affected by suspected botulism. When administered promptly, the antitoxin can prevent the toxin from causing further harm and significantly improve recovery chances.

Upon receiving the alert from national health authorities, the agency mobilised rapidly across its country office, regional office, and headquarters to identify available supplies from the global stockpile in Geneva and arrange immediate transport to Vietnam.

Photo: WHO

The WHO worked closely with the Ministry of Health, local health authorities, and airport and logistics partners to ensure the vials reached Danang as quickly and as safely as possible.

“We extend our deepest concern to the affected patients and their families, and our appreciation to the dedicated medical teams providing round-the-clock intensive care. They are all in our thoughts as we hope for the patients’ swift and full recovery,” said Dr. Angela Pratt, WHO Representative in Vietnam.

“This rapid deployment shows the importance of strong partnerships and preparedness. The WHO will continue to stand with Vietnam to strengthen rapid response capacity for future health emergencies, while working with the Ministry of Health and partners to further reinforce preparedness, readiness, and overall health security.”

Pratt also expressed gratitude to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) for its continued partnership and support to health emergency operations in the Western Pacific.

