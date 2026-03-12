Corporate

WHO supports rapid delivery of critical botulism antitoxin to Danang

March 12, 2026 | 11:45
(0) user say
Botulism antitoxin has been delivered to Danang to support three critically ill patients, highlighting the critical role of timely access to rare medicines.

On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced it had provided five vials of the urgently needed antitoxin to treat patients affected by suspected botulism. When administered promptly, the antitoxin can prevent the toxin from causing further harm and significantly improve recovery chances.

Upon receiving the alert from national health authorities, the agency mobilised rapidly across its country office, regional office, and headquarters to identify available supplies from the global stockpile in Geneva and arrange immediate transport to Vietnam.

WHO supports rapid delivery of critical botulism antitoxin to Danang
Photo: WHO

The WHO worked closely with the Ministry of Health, local health authorities, and airport and logistics partners to ensure the vials reached Danang as quickly and as safely as possible.

“We extend our deepest concern to the affected patients and their families, and our appreciation to the dedicated medical teams providing round-the-clock intensive care. They are all in our thoughts as we hope for the patients’ swift and full recovery,” said Dr. Angela Pratt, WHO Representative in Vietnam.

“This rapid deployment shows the importance of strong partnerships and preparedness. The WHO will continue to stand with Vietnam to strengthen rapid response capacity for future health emergencies, while working with the Ministry of Health and partners to further reinforce preparedness, readiness, and overall health security.”

Pratt also expressed gratitude to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) for its continued partnership and support to health emergency operations in the Western Pacific.

Stakeholders mobilised before new child safety rules take effect Stakeholders mobilised before new child safety rules take effect

Government bodies, civil society, and international partners seek to strengthen coordination and public readiness for the new child road safety regulations in Vietnam.
Vietnam unites to tackle major causes of disease and death Vietnam unites to tackle major causes of disease and death

The Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation (WHO) on December 15 brought together representatives from the government, health and non-health sectors, and partners in Hanoi to speed up action on noncommunicable diseases (NCDs), the leading cause of death in Vietnam.
Vietnam moves to enhance disease prevention, equity, and sustainability Vietnam moves to enhance disease prevention, equity, and sustainability

Vietnam is completing the legal framework to meet urgent requirements for policy transformation and enhancing disease prevention capacity.

By Bich Thuy

TagTag:
WHO danang Vietnam botulism antitoxin patients

Themes: Healthcare Platform

