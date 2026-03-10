Technology breakthrough ensures voters" access, rights

Hanoi – Preparations for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure have been carried out comprehensively, featuring notable advances in modernisation of procedures and digital transformation to ensure transparency and facilitate voter participation nationwide.

Digital platforms such as the national population database and the VNeID application have been widely applied to streamline election management and improve accuracy in voter registration, helping citizens exercise their civic rights more conveniently.

Information about candidates for the Khanh Hoa provincial People's Council for the 2026-2031 term is published on digital information channels, making it convenient for voters to explore. (Photo: VNA)

Breakthrough in election governance

During inspections of election preparations in various localities, Party General Secretary To Lam emphasised that the election is a key political task for 2026. He called for careful and comprehensive preparations to ensure the vote is conducted democratically, lawfully, safely and economically, truly becoming a nationwide festival of democracy.

According to the Ministry of Public Security, the use of the national resident database and VNeID has marked a turning point in compiling voter lists. To date, 3,320 out of 3,321 commune-level administrative units nationwide have applied digital software for voter registration. Authorities have assigned more than 78.5 million eligible voters to polling stations through the system, accounting for 99.48% of the total.

In Ba Dinh ward in Hanoi, voter data has been reviewed and cross-checked through coordination between the ward election committee and the local police using the national population database. The ward has 34,840 voters distributed across seven polling areas, with voter lists publicly posted at 27 locations in accordance with regulations.

New communication models have also been introduced. In Sa Dec ward of Dong Thap province, 40 “Be Cuc Sa Dec” models featuring QR codes allow voters to access information about candidates, election procedures and voting guidance.

According to Nguyen Thi Viet Nga, a NA deputy of Hai Phong city, persifying forms of voter engagement, including online interaction, helps expand democratic participation and improve access to election information.

In addition to traditional communication channels, many localities such as Can Tho, Son La, Da Nang and Nghe An have also applied digital platforms and artificial intelligence to make election communication more vivid and accessible.

At a nationwide online conference on election preparations, Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man and head of the National Election Council said preparations from central to local levels are largely on schedule and in line with legal regulations, with coordinated implementation and strengthened IT application.

Ensuring voting rights nationwide

Across the country, preparations are being tailored to local conditions to ensure the election is organised effectively and democratically.

In Hanoi, a comprehensive system of directives has been issued, clearly assigning responsibilities to members of the municipal election committee and its subcommittees. The city has deployed election management software down to the commune level, while cooperation with telecommunications providers has supported account creation and professional training for officials.

Other localities have also adopted specific measures to ensure voting rights for all citizens. In Da Nang, with more than 2.18 million voters across 93 communes and wards and one special zone, authorities have developed plans suited to border, island and remote areas.

Mobile ballot boxes will be used for patients at the Vietnam–Sweden Uong Bi Hospital in Quang Ninh province who cannot leave their beds, while bilingual communication has been used to provide election information to ethnic minority communities in An Giang and Tuyen Quang provinces.

Special arrangements have also been made for offshore areas, including early voting for fishermen, oil and gas workers and naval personnel on duty at sea. Early voting has been organised at stations in the Truong Sa, ensuring that all eligible voters can exercise their constitutional rights.

From mountainous villages to remote islands, these practical preparations reflect efforts to ensure every citizen can cast their vote and contribute to selecting capable representatives for the new tenure.