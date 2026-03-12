Vinh–Thanh Thuy expressway moves forward with investment approval

On March 11, the government issued Resolution No. 42/NQ-CP on the implementation of Resolution No.255/2025/QH15, in which the National Assembly approved the investment policy for the expressway project.

The government has assigned Vo Trong Hai, Chairman of Nghe An People's Committee, to exercise investment decision-making power and oversee the preparation, appraisal, and approval of the project in accordance with regulations. He has also been authorised by Minister of Agriculture and Environment Tran Duc Thang to appraise and approve the project's environmental impact assessment report.

Photo: The Ministry of Construction

Regarding contractor selection, the direct contracting method will be applied for packages within the project, including packages related to compensation, support, and resettlement. The procedures for direct contracting shall comply with the regulations of the law on bidding.

The government assigned the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment to authorise the chairman of the People's Committee of Nghe An province to organise the appraisal and approval of the results of the environmental impact assessment report, and to issue environmental permits for the project and its subprojects in accordance with the law, meeting the required progress schedule.

The Ministry of Construction will lead coordination with the Ministry of Finance and relevant ministries, sectors, and localities to develop a plan for recovering investment capital and returning funds to central and local budgets that participated in financing. The plan must ensure data accuracy. The ministry will also regulate the maintenance, management, use, and operation of the completed works within its authority.

The Ministry of Public Security will direct its subordinate units to review projects requiring fire safety permits, and coordinate with local authorities on land clearance, security, and order throughout implementation and construction.

Nghe An People's Committee holds full responsibility for the progress, quality, and effectiveness of component projects, with a strict prohibition on corruption or waste leading to loss of state assets. During appraisal, consideration should be given to shortening implementation timelines and reviewing the total investment to ensure alignment with scale, scope, actual conditions, and precedent expressway projects, in compliance with regulations.

The committee will also review the division of component projects to ensure compliance and reasonableness.

Price control measures will be enforced for construction materials, with subordinate units instructed to monitor market developments closely and publish updated prices in accordance with the law.

The expressway is expected to become operational in 2029.

Jump in infrastructure spending offers bright prospects for contractors The transport infrastructure boom is unlocking strong growth prospects for major construction contractors as massive public investment fuels long-term demand.

Digital shift reshapes expressway management and safety Vietnam's rapidly developing expressway network has become an important driving force for socioeconomic development, but it requires constant maintenance to modernise the transport system in a smart and sustainable direction.

When infrastructure shapes the flow of capital in logistics Vietnam is entering into its most ambitious phase of public investment in a decade, with major infrastructure projects such as the North–South Expressway, Long Thanh International Airport, and the Can Gio and Lien Chieu seaports.