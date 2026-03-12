Ensuring voting rights for detainees reflects humaneness, rule of law

Ninh Binh – Authorities in the northern province of Ninh Binh are making comprehensive preparations to ensure all eligible citizens, including inpiduals under temporary detention or custody, can exercise their voting rights in the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term, safeguarding citizens' voting rights and demonstrating the humaneness and strictness of the law.

A delegation from the Department of Public Security of Ninh Binh inspect election preparations at Detention Centre No.2 in Ly Thuong Kiet ward. (Photo: VNA)

Promoting citizens’ rights in election

At Detention Centre No.1 under the Ninh Binh Department of Public Security in Yen Thang ward, preparations are being carried out strictly in accordance with legal regulations. Detailed plans have been developed, with clear task assignments to ensure detainee voters can participate in while maintaining absolute security and safety at the facility.

Captain Pham Trong Cuong, deputy head of the custodial management unit, said authorities have organised extensive legal awareness activities through public postings, direct explanations and guidance on voting rights to ensure all eligible detainees understand and can exercise their rights in line with the law. The centre has also coordinated with relevant agencies and local authorities to review and compile voter lists and prepare necessary conditions for safe and orderly voting.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Dinh Quang Thien, Director of Detention Centre No.1, all stages from voter registration and polling arrangements to security measures have been carefully prepared, contributing not only to safeguarding electoral rights but also to demonstrating humaneness and legal compliance in detention management.

Similar efforts are underway at Detention Centre No.2 in Ly Thuong Kiet ward, where close coordination with local authorities has ensured accurate voter registration and timely updates reflecting actual changes. Nearly 600 voters, including officers, soldiers and detainees, have been listed and publicly posted.

Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Minh Hai, Director of the centre, said voting procedures are designed to be convenient while strictly ensuring ballot secrecy as required by the Election Law. Security forces have been reinforced at key locations, while monitoring and supervision measures are strengthened to promptly handle potential situations and ensure a democratic, lawful and safe election.

Ensuring voting rights for all eligible citizens

Ninh Binh currently has three detention facilities with around 1,400 eligible voters. Provincial police have implemented synchronised measures to guarantee detainees’ electoral rights while maintaining order and security.

Following the issuance of election plans, authorities reviewed eligible detainees, coordinated with local administrations to finalise voter lists, and organised communication activities to explain voters’ rights, responsibilities and the significance of the election.

Facilities have prepared polling areas, ballot boxes and detailed security plans, ensuring voting is conducted transparently, democratically and in full compliance with regulations.

Colonel Kieu Huu Tuyen, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Public Security, emphasised that ensuring voting rights for detainees is a key task in election preparations. Units have been instructed to finalise and update voter lists 24 hours before the polling day, strengthen coordination with local election committees, and intensify communications on candidates’ biographies and action programmes.

Authorities are also closely monitoring detainees’ sentiment and implementing comprehensive security measures to ensure 100% of eligible voters can cast valid ballots.

The coordinated efforts of provincial police not only safeguard the electoral rights of detainees but also affirm the democratic, humane and law-abiding nature of Vietnam’s legal system.