Final preparations underway for Election Day

March 11, 2026 | 15:37
(0) user say
In Hanoi, local authorities have increased the dissemination of election-related information through community loudspeaker systems, information boards, official websites and verified social media pages, helping officials, Party members and residents better understand their rights and responsibilities as voters.

Hanoi – Localities across Hanoi and the central province of Quang Tri are accelerating final preparations for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure, with a focus on communications and logistics readiness to ensure the vote is conducted smoothly and in accordance with regulations.

Final preparations underway for Election Day
A poster celebrating the Election Day (Photo: VNA)

In Hanoi, authorities at all levels have proactively developed detailed plans on information dissemination and boosted decoration efforts. Banners, posters, national flags and election-related slogans have been placed along major streets, at administrative centres, residential areas and polling stations, creating a festive and orderly atmosphere ahead of the nationwide voting day, March 15.

Inspection teams from the municipal Department of Culture and Sports have also been dispatched to review communications and preparation efforts in many localities.

Several wards have adopted innovative approaches suited to local conditions. Tay Ho ward has developed a traffic control plan and arranged parking areas near polling stations to facilitate voters’ participation. Dong Da ward has prepared election materials and publicised voter lists and candidate information while expanding communications across multiple channels. Meanwhile, Bach Mai ward has introduced QR codes to allow voters to easily access information about candidates and election-related content. Regulations, voting procedures and necessary equipment have also been fully arranged at polling stations.

Local authorities have increased the dissemination of election-related information through community loudspeaker systems, information boards, official websites and verified social media pages, helping officials, Party members and residents better understand their rights and responsibilities as voters.

Meanwhile, in Quang Tri province, the provincial Military Command has conducted inspections from March 9 to 11 to review election preparations at armed forces units.

The inspection team, led by Deputy Political Commissar of the command Colonel Truong Nhu Y, examined preparations including the issuance of directives and election plans, the compilation and posting of voter and candidate lists, the arrangement of polling stations and the readiness of facilities and security plans.

Initial assessments show that preparations have been made largely on schedule and in accordance with regulations. Personnel work has been carried out in line with procedures, ensuring appropriate representation and structure.

The armed forces have also strengthened security and defence readiness, and closely coordinated with local authorities to maintain political stability and social order before, during and after the election.

With thorough and coordinated preparations from local authorities and relevant agencies, the upcoming election is expected to take place democratically, safely and in accordance with the law, becoming a truly significant political event for citizens nationwide.

By VNA

Election Day 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils

