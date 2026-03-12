Corporate

Vietnam in Southeast Asia innovation-friendly Top 3

March 12, 2026 | 15:03
(0) user say
Vietnam ranks third in Southeast Asia in Innovators Business Environment Index 2026.
Vietnam in Southeast Asia innovation-friendly Top 3

The StartupBlink Innovators Business Environment Index (IBEI) is a global benchmark dedicated to evaluating how easily innovators can start and operate a business across the world.

The Index provides a comprehensive framework designed to capture the readiness of national environments for entrepreneurship, and the systems, institutions, and infrastructure that enable innovators to scale their journey efficiently with confidence.

Among 125 countries, Vietnam ranks 52nd globally and eighth in the Asia-Pacific, with a total score of 57.133. Vietnam scoops up third place in ASEAN and Southeast Asia, trailing Singapore and Malaysia.

Vietnam's business incentives achieved 67.041 scores, ranking 21st globally. The country also recorded 59.611 for the ease of operating business and 37.035 for market perception, 79th and 78th, respectively.

Through rapid growth, steady structural reforms, and an ambitious push to expand industrial and technological capacity, Vietnam has become one of Southeast Asia’s most compelling economic stories. These conditions draw in international professionals to the country.

Vietnam is also refining the rules that govern science, technology, and innovation. Recent legal updates clarify how research is managed, technology is transferred, and how intellectual property moves into commercial use. These reforms build on earlier milestones, including the creation of the National Innovation Centre.

Support also comes from a broad institutional network. The Ministry of Science and Technology sets national innovation priorities. The NIC coordinates programmes for early-stage companies.

International initiatives such as the Swiss Entrepreneurship Programme also contribute by strengthening startup ecosystems, improving access to expertise, and supporting innovation-driven enterprises.

Vietnam jumped five spots to rank 54 in the top global startup ecosystems Vietnam jumped five spots to rank 54 in the top global startup ecosystems

Vietnam has advanced five places to 54 globally in the latest Global Startup Ecosystem Index by the global startup research company StartupBlink.
TVS invests $4 million in Dat Bike TVS invests $4 million in Dat Bike

On March 5, Thien Viet Securities JSC announced a $4 million investment in Dat Bike, a Vietnamese electric motorbike manufacturer.
Ho Chi Minh City moves to establish venture capital fund for startups Ho Chi Minh City moves to establish venture capital fund for startups

A venture capital fund is being established in Ho Chi Minh City to attract more investment for the local innovative startup ecosystem.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
innovation StartupBlink Innovators Business Environment Index Vietnam southeast asia startup

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

