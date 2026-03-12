Vietnam in Southeast Asia innovation-friendly Top 3

The StartupBlink Innovators Business Environment Index (IBEI) is a global benchmark dedicated to evaluating how easily innovators can start and operate a business across the world.

The Index provides a comprehensive framework designed to capture the readiness of national environments for entrepreneurship, and the systems, institutions, and infrastructure that enable innovators to scale their journey efficiently with confidence.

Among 125 countries, Vietnam ranks 52nd globally and eighth in the Asia-Pacific, with a total score of 57.133. Vietnam scoops up third place in ASEAN and Southeast Asia, trailing Singapore and Malaysia.

Vietnam's business incentives achieved 67.041 scores, ranking 21st globally. The country also recorded 59.611 for the ease of operating business and 37.035 for market perception, 79th and 78th, respectively.

Through rapid growth, steady structural reforms, and an ambitious push to expand industrial and technological capacity, Vietnam has become one of Southeast Asia’s most compelling economic stories. These conditions draw in international professionals to the country.

Vietnam is also refining the rules that govern science, technology, and innovation. Recent legal updates clarify how research is managed, technology is transferred, and how intellectual property moves into commercial use. These reforms build on earlier milestones, including the creation of the National Innovation Centre.

Support also comes from a broad institutional network. The Ministry of Science and Technology sets national innovation priorities. The NIC coordinates programmes for early-stage companies.

International initiatives such as the Swiss Entrepreneurship Programme also contribute by strengthening startup ecosystems, improving access to expertise, and supporting innovation-driven enterprises.

