Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Truong Sa voters cast early ballots for NA, local council elections

March 09, 2026 | 13:32
(0) user say
Voters at 20 out of the 22 polling stations in Truong Sa (Spratly) special zone in the central province of Khanh Hoa cast their ballots on March 8 in early voting for deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term, one week ahead of the nationwide election day on March 15.

Khanh Hoa - Voters at 20 out of the 22 polling stations in Truong Sa (Spratly) special zone in the central province of Khanh Hoa cast their ballots on March 8 in early voting for deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term, one week ahead of the nationwide election day on March 15.

Truong Sa voters cast early ballots for NA, local council elections
Voters in Truong Sa special zone cast their ballots to elect deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term. (Photo: VNA)

At the polling station on Sinh Ton island, Colonel Bui Quang Thuyen, deputy commander of Naval Region 4, representatives from regional agencies and Brigade 146, along with officers, soldiers and residents on the island, attended the opening ceremony and exercised their voting rights.

Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Huy Tuong, commander of Sinh Ton island and head of the election team at Polling Station 7, said the election of deputies to the NA and People’s Councils for the 2026-2031 term are an important political event and a festive day for voters to exercise their civic rights and duties, selecting representatives who reflect the will and aspirations of the people.

Voter Le Thi Kim Thi on Sinh Ton island said: “Ballots cast at the nation’s maritime front line not only help choose representatives of the people’s aspirations, but also affirm our sovereignty through the will of the people. Despite geographical distance, each ballot today serves as a bridge connecting the hearts of people in Truong Sa with citizens across the country.”

Under favourable weather conditions, voters at the polling station on Da Tay island arrived early in high spirits to cast their ballots.

One of the first voters, Vu Dinh Dien, said he hoped that through the ballots voters will select the most outstanding candidates to serve in elected bodies at all levels.

He also voiced his hope that those elected will contribute their intelligence and integrity to the country’s development, while keeping in mind the lives of military personnel and the development of Truong Sa special zone.

At the polling station on Son Ca island, the election was also conducted in accordance with regulations.

Private Pham Duy Son Dat, who is currently on duty on the island, said: “Amid the vast sea and sky, we understand that every ballot is a civic right and contributes to building and safeguarding our sacred national sovereignty. We are proud to be young voters representing millions of young people across the country in carrying out this noble duty at the nation’s front line.”

“Holding these ballots not only expresses our steadfast trust in the future of the country, but also firmly upholds sacred sovereignty, reflecting the heartbeat of youth that is always directed toward the homeland,” he added.

According to Pham Thanh Liem, Chairman of the People's Committee of Truong Sa special zone, once voting concludes, the ballot boxes will be counted and then transported to the mainland. Due to the special nature of local voters, many of whom are fishermen operating in fishing grounds, mobile election teams will bring ballot boxes directly to voters on guard duty or aboard fishing vessels.

In addition to the 20 early polling stations on islands, Polling Station 14 at the Truong Sa Island Hall and Polling Station 01 at the hall of Brigade 146 will hold voting on the national election day on March 15.

Truong Sa special zone lies far from the mainland and faces harsh weather conditions.

Voters include officers, soldiers, island residents and fishermen operating in nearby fishing grounds.

Early voting is organised to ensure alignment with the national election schedule while accommodating defence duties and the task of safeguarding national sovereignty over seas and islands.

Early voting was also held on March 8 in Tho Chau special zone in southern An Giang province, located more than 200km from the mainland by sea.

Voter Danh Hieu said that over the past week, after the Tho Chau Special Zone Election Committee posted the biographies of candidates for the NA, the provincial People’s Council and the Tho Chau People’s Council, he carefully studied information about the candidates, paying particular attention to their qualifications, capacity, dedication and sense of responsibility through their practical work experience.

Hieu said he hoped to choose candidates who are both capable and virtuous, worthy of representing the people.

According to Hieu, security, public order and traffic safety at polling stations were ensured with the participation of functional forces and members of election teams who guided voters, helping them cast their ballots safely and conveniently.

"I hope those elected to the NA and People’s Councils will devote themselves wholeheartedly, stay close to the people and listen to their legitimate concerns and aspirations. At the same time, they should actively contribute ideas at NA sessions to help improve institutions and policies for the effective protection, construction and development of An Giang province and Vietnam,” he said.

Another voter, Khuong Thi Lanh from Bai Ngu hamlet, said she felt excited while casting her ballot early in the morning.

She expressed her confidence that voters will select qualified and capable representatives, adding that she hopes those elected will hold responsibility and contribute to national development.

According to the Tho Chau Special Zone Election Committee, the area has 2,182 voters.

In Truong Son commune of central Quang Tri province, three early polling stations in Doc May, Hoi Ray and Nuoc Dang villages officially welcomed voters to exercise their voting rights.

In spite of being located deep in mountainous and forested areas with difficult travel conditions, election preparations have already been completed by the local authorities, ready for the election day.

To reach the polling stations in Hoi Ray and Nuoc Dang villages, the only means of transport is motorboats navigating across rivers and strong rapids. Meanwhile, Doc May village has a road through the forest, but travel remains extremely challenging.

Despite the difficult access to polling locations, relevant forces have overcome obstacles to ensure favourable conditions for early voting.

By VNA

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
council council elections Truong Sa

Related Contents

Final-week tasks stressed ahead of NA, People’s Council election

Final-week tasks stressed ahead of NA, People’s Council election

Hanoi thoroughly prepares for NA, People’s Council election

Hanoi thoroughly prepares for NA, People’s Council election

Truong Sa special zone to hold early voting

Truong Sa special zone to hold early voting

Injured fishermen saved at sea off Truong Sa, Ca Mau waters

Injured fishermen saved at sea off Truong Sa, Ca Mau waters

OVs in Hungary eager to join trip to Truong Sa

OVs in Hungary eager to join trip to Truong Sa

Truong Sa Archipelago offshore paradise

Truong Sa Archipelago offshore paradise

Latest News ⁄ Society

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

TVS invests $4 million in Dat Bike

TVS invests $4 million in Dat Bike

Vietnam enters global Top 10 markets for LEED-certified buildings

Vietnam enters global Top 10 markets for LEED-certified buildings

Truong Sa voters cast early ballots for NA, local council elections

Truong Sa voters cast early ballots for NA, local council elections

Nghe An accelerates land handover for $2.3bn LNG power plant

Nghe An accelerates land handover for $2.3bn LNG power plant

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020