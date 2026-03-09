Truong Sa voters cast early ballots for NA, local council elections

Khanh Hoa - Voters at 20 out of the 22 polling stations in Truong Sa (Spratly) special zone in the central province of Khanh Hoa cast their ballots on March 8 in early voting for deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term, one week ahead of the nationwide election day on March 15.

Voters in Truong Sa special zone cast their ballots to elect deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term. (Photo: VNA)

At the polling station on Sinh Ton island, Colonel Bui Quang Thuyen, deputy commander of Naval Region 4, representatives from regional agencies and Brigade 146, along with officers, soldiers and residents on the island, attended the opening ceremony and exercised their voting rights.

Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Huy Tuong, commander of Sinh Ton island and head of the election team at Polling Station 7, said the election of deputies to the NA and People’s Councils for the 2026-2031 term are an important political event and a festive day for voters to exercise their civic rights and duties, selecting representatives who reflect the will and aspirations of the people.

Voter Le Thi Kim Thi on Sinh Ton island said: “Ballots cast at the nation’s maritime front line not only help choose representatives of the people’s aspirations, but also affirm our sovereignty through the will of the people. Despite geographical distance, each ballot today serves as a bridge connecting the hearts of people in Truong Sa with citizens across the country.”

Under favourable weather conditions, voters at the polling station on Da Tay island arrived early in high spirits to cast their ballots.

One of the first voters, Vu Dinh Dien, said he hoped that through the ballots voters will select the most outstanding candidates to serve in elected bodies at all levels.

He also voiced his hope that those elected will contribute their intelligence and integrity to the country’s development, while keeping in mind the lives of military personnel and the development of Truong Sa special zone.

At the polling station on Son Ca island, the election was also conducted in accordance with regulations.

Private Pham Duy Son Dat, who is currently on duty on the island, said: “Amid the vast sea and sky, we understand that every ballot is a civic right and contributes to building and safeguarding our sacred national sovereignty. We are proud to be young voters representing millions of young people across the country in carrying out this noble duty at the nation’s front line.”

“Holding these ballots not only expresses our steadfast trust in the future of the country, but also firmly upholds sacred sovereignty, reflecting the heartbeat of youth that is always directed toward the homeland,” he added.

According to Pham Thanh Liem, Chairman of the People's Committee of Truong Sa special zone, once voting concludes, the ballot boxes will be counted and then transported to the mainland. Due to the special nature of local voters, many of whom are fishermen operating in fishing grounds, mobile election teams will bring ballot boxes directly to voters on guard duty or aboard fishing vessels.

In addition to the 20 early polling stations on islands, Polling Station 14 at the Truong Sa Island Hall and Polling Station 01 at the hall of Brigade 146 will hold voting on the national election day on March 15.

Truong Sa special zone lies far from the mainland and faces harsh weather conditions.

Voters include officers, soldiers, island residents and fishermen operating in nearby fishing grounds.

Early voting is organised to ensure alignment with the national election schedule while accommodating defence duties and the task of safeguarding national sovereignty over seas and islands.

Early voting was also held on March 8 in Tho Chau special zone in southern An Giang province, located more than 200km from the mainland by sea.

Voter Danh Hieu said that over the past week, after the Tho Chau Special Zone Election Committee posted the biographies of candidates for the NA, the provincial People’s Council and the Tho Chau People’s Council, he carefully studied information about the candidates, paying particular attention to their qualifications, capacity, dedication and sense of responsibility through their practical work experience.

Hieu said he hoped to choose candidates who are both capable and virtuous, worthy of representing the people.

According to Hieu, security, public order and traffic safety at polling stations were ensured with the participation of functional forces and members of election teams who guided voters, helping them cast their ballots safely and conveniently.

"I hope those elected to the NA and People’s Councils will devote themselves wholeheartedly, stay close to the people and listen to their legitimate concerns and aspirations. At the same time, they should actively contribute ideas at NA sessions to help improve institutions and policies for the effective protection, construction and development of An Giang province and Vietnam,” he said.

Another voter, Khuong Thi Lanh from Bai Ngu hamlet, said she felt excited while casting her ballot early in the morning.

She expressed her confidence that voters will select qualified and capable representatives, adding that she hopes those elected will hold responsibility and contribute to national development.

According to the Tho Chau Special Zone Election Committee, the area has 2,182 voters.

In Truong Son commune of central Quang Tri province, three early polling stations in Doc May, Hoi Ray and Nuoc Dang villages officially welcomed voters to exercise their voting rights.

In spite of being located deep in mountainous and forested areas with difficult travel conditions, election preparations have already been completed by the local authorities, ready for the election day.

To reach the polling stations in Hoi Ray and Nuoc Dang villages, the only means of transport is motorboats navigating across rivers and strong rapids. Meanwhile, Doc May village has a road through the forest, but travel remains extremely challenging.

Despite the difficult access to polling locations, relevant forces have overcome obstacles to ensure favourable conditions for early voting.