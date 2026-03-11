Corporate

Khanh Hoa gears up for elections, facilitates voting for tourists

March 11, 2026 | 15:29
Preparations for the elections of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term are in full swing across the central province of Khanh Hoa, as residents look ahead to polling day on March 15.

Khanh Hoa – Preparations for the elections of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term are in full swing across the central province of Khanh Hoa, as residents look ahead to polling day on March 15.

Khanh Hoa gears up for elections, facilitates voting for tourists
Khanh Hoa Party Secretary Nghiem Xuan Thanh inspects election preparations at Polling Station No. 2 in Bac Nha Trang ward. (Photo: VNA)

Vibrant election atmosphere

Over recent days, streets, residential areas and government offices across the province have been adorned with national flags, banners and posters promoting the elections, creating a lively atmosphere.

In Nha Trang area, the festive setting has also drawn the attention of international tourists, many of whom have expressed interest in the flag-lined streets. Along the coastal routes, some visitors have stopped to take photos with locals at election-themed displays.

According to the provincial Election Committee, 20 candidates are contesting 12 seats allocated to Khanh Hoa in the 16th National Assembly. The nominees come from both central and local agencies and organisations, ensuring the required representation and structure in line with regulations.

On March 10, Nghiem Xuan Thanh, member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and head of the provincial Election Steering Committee, inspected election preparations in Bac Nha Trang ward.

He praised the ward’s proactive preparations and urged authorities to continue reviewing key tasks to ensure the election is conducted smoothly and in compliance with regulations.

Thanh requested a thorough review of voter lists to ensure all eligible voters can exercise their rights. Polling teams were asked to establish advisory groups to assist voters when needed. He also stressed the need to make arrangements so that tourists visiting Nha Trang can cast their ballots in accordance with regulations.

Meanwhile, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Nam Nha Trang ward, together with socio-political organisations, organised a mobile communication campaign to raise public awareness of the elections. Following the launch ceremony, more than 100 officials, youth members and residents joined a parade along major streets in the ward to promote the event.

Reaching voters in mountainous areas

In mountainous areas, election preparations are also being carried out actively. In Trung Khanh Vinh commune, where many Raglai ethnic minority residents live, local authorities have adopted communication methods tailored to local conditions.

At the Hon Lay village cultural house, the commune’s election committee organised a rehearsal of polling-day procedures, including voter guidance, ballot counting and the preparation of official records. Hypothetical scenarios were also introduced to help election teams practise handling real situations.

According to Cao Thi Ngoc Thanh, Chairwoman of the commune People’s Committee, the locality has prioritised communication approaches that are accessible and familiar to residents. Authorities have worked with village elders and community leaders to explain the election law in the Raglai language, as ethnic minority groups, mainly Raglai, account for around 84% of the commune’s population.

Alongside announcements via the local loudspeaker system, the commune has adopted more flexible approaches to ensure residents can easily access election information. A notable initiative this year is the involvement of respected community figures in explaining the election process and voters’ rights and responsibilities in Raglai.

Working groups have also been dispatched to visit each village and household. In some cases, local officials have travelled directly to upland farms and fields to meet residents, provide guidance on the voting process and distribute voter cards.

By VNA

TagTag:
elections Khanh Hoa 16th National Assembly

