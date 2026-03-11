Border communities promote role of village elders in upcoming general election

Gia Lai – Preparations for the upcoming election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term are underway in Gia Lai province’s seven communes that share a borderline with Cambodia.

Village elders, reputable individuals and border guards come to each household to guide residents on proper voting procedures in accordance with regulations. (Photo: VNA)

Village elders, heads of villages and reputable inpiduals are playing a key role in mobilising voters’ participation.

Various forms of communication are being implemented, including village meetings, broadcasts through local loudspeaker systems and banners along major roads. Social media groups and smartphones are also being used to share updates related to the election.

Ro Lan Jok, an elder in Son village of Ia Nan commune, said he has regularly raised the topic during village meetings after receiving information from local authorities, helping residents better understand their rights and duties as voters.

According to him, border residents are particularly concerned about selecting deputies to the People’s Council, as these representatives directly voice the opinions and aspirations of people at the grassroots level. They therefore hope to elect responsible inpiduals who understand local customs and traditions and genuinely care about the livelihoods of residents, thereby helping communities promote economic development and achieve stable living conditions.

Similarly, village elder Ro Mah Bloi of Triel village in Ia Pnon commune said he often encourages villagers to carefully learn about candidates before casting their votes. According to him, participating in elections is both a right and a responsibility in building stronger grassroots governance.

Lieutenant Colonel Le Tuan Anh, head of the Ia Nan Border Guard Station, said border guard officers and soldiers also visit households directly to inform residents about the election and encourage their participation.

From the remote border villages safeguarding the nation’s frontier, each ballot cast represents not only the people’s democratic right but also their trust in elected representatives. Voters in Gia Lai’s border communes showed their hope that elected deputies to the People’s Councils will listen to the people and work alongside them to promote socio-economic development, maintain national defence and security, and build a stronger and more prosperous border region.