OP-ED: Joint efforts needed to redirect “headwinds” to safeguard stability ahead of election day

Hanoi – As the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure (March 15) is approaching, hostile forces have stepped up the spread of misleading information on social media. Although not always directly related to the election, such information shares a common trait: it is deliberately painted in dark colours.

Hue's main streets are decorated with posters and banners ahead of the Election Day. (Photo: VNA)

Diminishing the significance of the national festival of democracy, dampening voters’ enthusiasm, and distracting society from this important national event by “greying” the country’s socio-economic picture is also a form of sabotage. In essence, hostile forces themselves realise that it is difficult to directly attack the election mechanism effectively, especially as preparations by authorities at all levels have become more thorough with each term and the public’s knowledge and awareness continue to improve.

The election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils for the 2026–2031 tenure take place amid significant geopolitical fluctuations worldwide that are affecting the lives of Vietnamese people.

The conflict in the Middle East has push up global oil prices, affecting domestic fuel prices and adding pressure to the consumer price index (CPI). Hostile elements seize such opportunities to distort analyses of the management of a particular sector, the vision of the leadership, or even alleged “systemic faults” of the entire economy, while ignoring the major objective factors behind the situation. From there, they attempt to darken the country’s otherwise vibrant socio-economic landscape, even warning that conditions will worsen after the election, with the ill intention of negatively influencing voters’ psychology ahead of the election day on March 15.

It should be objectively recognised that domestic fuel prices closely following international market developments is consistent with the law of supply and demand in a highly open economy like Vietnam. Whether we like it or not, rising global geopolitical risks are affecting the economic stability of every nation, including Vietnam.

However, this also serves as a test of governance capacity and long-term vision of sectors and authorities at all levels. The Government and relevant ministries and sectors are striving to maintain macroeconomic stability, flexibly manage fuel prices, effectively use the petrol and oil price stabilisation fund, and control the impact of fuel prices on the CPI.

Efforts are also underway to persify petroleum import sources instead of relying on only a few regions. At the same time, Vietnam is making greater use of domestic energy sources such as hydropower, thermal power, wind power and solar power, while gradually encouraging the shift to electric vehicles instead of petrol-powered ones. These include both immediate and long-term solutions.

So what can be done to support the Government in effectively responding to global challenges and internal difficulties, turning challenges into opportunities and achieving rapid and sustainable economic growth?

There are many practical ways. From the perspective of voters, citizens should actively participate in the election and wisely choose the most capable and worthy representatives for the National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels. The more dedicated and capable the governing apparatus is, the more effective socio-economic governance will be, and the better it will serve the people.

From the perspective of responsible consumers, people can prioritise public transport over private vehicles and gradually switch from petrol-powered vehicles to electric ones, thereby contributing to environmental protection.

From the perspective of netizens, people should exercise restraint, avoiding unintentionally amplifying negative information that has been exaggerated, manipulated or even fabricated by forces harbouring ill intentions toward the country.