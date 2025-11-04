Corporate

Abbott, FPT Long Chau partner to improve Vietnam’s healthcare sector

November 04, 2025 | 11:09
(0) user say
Abbott has teamed up with FPT Long Chau, a leading pharmaceutical retailer, to fight non-communicable diseases.

Abbott, a global healthcare leader, signed a strategic partnership agreement with FPT Long Chau on October 30 to improve access to healthcare solutions including medicines, vaccines, and advance care in key areas such as cardiovascular health, women's health, diabetes management, and influenza prevention.

Abbott-FPT Long Chau partnership to improve Vietnam's healthcare
Abbott signed a strategic partnership agreement with FPT Long Chau to improve access to healthcare solutions

Under the agreement signed in Ho Chi Minh City, Abbott and FPT Long Chau, which is run by FPT Digital Retail JSC, will advance telehealth, and share scientific and educational resources to strengthen healthcare professional capabilities.

The partnership was announced amid Vietnam's suddenly rising burden in dealing with non-communicable diseases (NCDs), such as hypertension, diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular conditions, the World Health Organisation has said.

More than 24 million people, or nearly a quarter of Vietnam's population, are living with NCDs, yet 40 per cent to 65 per cent of them remain undiagnosed or treated. Ageing populations, urbanisation, and lifestyle changes are fuelling this silent epidemic, placing increasing pressure on healthcare systems and driving up long-term costs.

Abbott-FPT Long Chau's partnership is in line with a major healthcare development policy approved in September by the Politburo, which envisions Vietnam to build a modern, fair, effective, and sustainable healthcare system by 2045.

“This partnership marks a new chapter built on trust, shared vision, and long-term commitment,” said Nguyen Do Quyen, FPT Retail's executive vice president and COO.

“As Vietnam enters a defining moment in healthcare, we believe it is both our responsibility and opportunity to work hand in hand to build a more proactive, accessible, and sustainable healthcare ecosystem for all,” she said at the signing ceremony.

Abbott selected FPT Long Chau as its strategic partner in Vietnam thanks to the pharmaceutical retail chain's extensive national presence, commitment to innovation, and shared values ​​in advancing public health.

Operating over 2,400 reputable and 200 vaccination centres to serve millions of people every month, the retailer has evolved into a national healthcare platform that prioritises education, integrity, and community care.

The Abbott-FPT Long Chau partnership is built on mutual trust and a shared vision to strengthen healthcare delivery through pharmacist training, digital health initiatives, and public health awareness, ensuring science and compassionate reach every corner of Vietnam.

Having been present in Vietnam for more than 30 years, Abbott has remained deeply committed to advancing health outcomes across the country. With a diversified portfolio spanning pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, medical devices, and nutritionals, Abbott has brought global healthcare innovations to meet Vietnamese people's growing demand.

Abbott's science-based nutrition products such as Ensure and PediaSure have been marketed to help strengthen immunity and tackle malnutrition across different life stages, while the company's high-quality medicines and vaccines support health and wellbeing.

As of early 2021, Vietnamese people with diabetes can manage their glucose levels by using the FreeStyle Libre continuous glucose monitoring system, the novel first-of-its-kind wearable sensor-based technology, while Abbott's MitraClip solution helps treat mitral valve regurgitation without open surgery.

In the diagnostics area, Abbott has brought Alinity, a family of systems that simplifies diagnosis to improve speed, efficiency, and accuracy to ensure faster diagnosis and treatment, for use in hospitals across Vietnam.

“We are proud to work alongside the Vietnamese government, healthcare professionals, and strategic partners to build a healthier future for this great nation,” said Karim Elmashad, divisional vice president of Asia-Pacific at Abbott Medicines.

Abbott launches new Ensure Gold with innovative ingredients Abbott launches new Ensure Gold with innovative ingredients

On September 27, US healthcare giant Abbott launched the new and improved Ensure Gold in Vietnam, which features a dual action formula to support adults' strength and immunity.
Hoan My and Abbott Vietnam partner to fight disease and brain trauma Hoan My and Abbott Vietnam partner to fight disease and brain trauma

Hoan My Medical Group and Abbott Vietnam have agreed to cooperate on improving prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases and brain trauma.
Abbott's life-changing tech Lingo wins 2025 innovation award Abbott's life-changing tech Lingo wins 2025 innovation award

Abbott has won an innovation award for Lingo, its first consumer biowearable over-the-counter device designed to empower people to improve overall health and wellness.

By Thanh Van

TagTag:
Abbott FPT Long Chau non-communicable diseases healthcare Pharmaceuticals

