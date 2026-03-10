NA, Government’s Party committees discuss agenda for 16th legislature’s first session

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (right) and NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man co-chair the conference on March 9. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi – The standing boards of the National Assembly (NA) Party Committee and the Government Party Committee convened a conference in Hanoi on March 9 to discuss agenda for the 16th NA’s first session.

The event was co-chaired by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man.

The first session, to be divided into two phases, is scheduled to open on April 6 and close on April 25. Lawmakers will consider matters related to organisational structure and personnel work, legislative tasks, and several issues concerning supervision, socio-economic development, and state budget.

Tight coordination key to success

PM Chinh, who also serves as Secretary of the Government Party Committee, called for continued close collaboration to ensure the success of the upcoming election of deputies to the 16th NA and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term, while intensifying inspection, supervision, and guidance at the local level.

On documents slated for submission to the coming session, he highlighted several key issues related to the 14th National Party Congress’s Resolution and the Politburo’s thematic resolutions, along with measures for securing double-digit economic growth in the new term and addressing long-stalled projects.

Both the NA and Government must make greater efforts to identify new growth drivers, fully exploit untapped development potential, and capitalise on Vietnam’s unique potential, opportunities and competitive edges, he said, urging a comprehensive review of institutional frameworks, mechanisms and policies to further refine the two-tier local administration model, while making the most of peace, cooperation and development to sustain growth and political stability.

Ministers and heads of sectors were assigned to urgently finalise documents to be submitted, maintain regular coordination with NA committees to review progress and avoid bottlenecks, and promptly report issues beyond their authority.

Setting the tone for new term

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man, who is also Secretary of the NA Party Committee, stressed that the first session marks the beginning of the 16th NA’s term, making it the venue for decisions on organisational structure and five-year plans. Unlike previous practice, the Government is set to submit several important draft laws and resolutions for approval right at this session.

For the Government-confirmed submissions whose dossiers remain incomplete, he instructed urgent finalisation and delivery to NA bodies no later than March 12, enabling the NA Standing Committee to offer opinions in the second phase of its March session.

Documents must also be sent to deputies by March 22 in accordance with regulations.

For the newly proposed items not originally on the legislative or preliminary agenda but now targeted for the first session, complete dossiers must be submitted no later than April 11, the close of the session's first phase, the top legislator noted.

Reiterating the emphasis on quality, Chairman Man said drafting, verification, and revision must closely track the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and directives of the Party Central Committee, Politburo and Secretariat, while fully complying with the Politburo’s rules on control of power exercise and preventing corruption or negative practices in legislation.

For draft projects and proposals that still have differing opinions, the two sides should actively hold discussions to reach the highest possible consensus. The general principle, he stressed, is that only thoroughly vetted and quality content should enter the session’s agenda.