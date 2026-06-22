Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hanoi breaks ground on three rental housing, five urban railway projects

June 22, 2026 | 14:14
(0) user say
Hanoi People's Committee has broken ground on three rental housing projects and five urban railway projects, with Prime Minister Le Minh Hung in attendance.

The ceremony took place on June 22 at the main site of the rental housing project in Viet Hung ward, with online connections to sites in Long Bien ward and the Phap Van–Tu Hiep urban area. Tran Duc Thang, Politburo member and Secretary of Hanoi Party Committee, also attended the event.

Hanoi breaks ground on three rental housing, five urban railway projects
Launching ceremony of five metro lines and three rental housing projects. Photo: VGP

This is the first time Hanoi has launched five metro lines simultaneously – lines 1, 2, 8, 10 and 14 – with a combined investment exceeding VND1.3 quadrillion ($50 billion), and is regarded as the largest metro investment initiative ever undertaken by the capital, signalling a shift from developing individual lines to building a comprehensive large-scale public transport network and creating new space for urban development.

Among the projects, Metro Line 1 is the largest, stretching about 81km and connecting Hung Vuong Stadium, Ngoc Hoi, Hanoi Railway Station, Yen Vien, Thu Lam multipurpose urban area and Noi Bai International Airport. The line is estimated to require an investment of around VND389.5 trillion ($15.3 billion).

Metro Line 2, with a length of approximately 56.5km, will link Noi Bai International Airport with central Hanoi and Hung Vuong Stadium. The project carries an estimated investment of VND271.7 trillion ($10.6 billion).

Metro Line 8 will span about 91km, including roughly 66 km within Hanoi, connecting Hoa Lac, Mai Dich, Linh Nam, and Duong Xa. Total investment is projected at VND317.4 trillion (12.4 billion).

Metro Line 10 will extend around 43km, linking Co Loa with the city centre via Vo Chi Cong Road, Ring Road 3, and Ring Road 2.5. The line is expected to cost about VND206.8 trillion ($8.1 billion).

Meanwhile, Metro Line 14, approximately 32km long, will connect the Thang Long Bridge area, Hong Ha and Ocean Park, with an estimated investment of VND 129.8 trillion ($5 billion).

Under the Capital Master Plan with a 100-year vision, Hanoi aims to develop a network of 18 urban railway lines with a total length of about 979km. The city targets the completion of roughly 500km of metro lines by 2035 and the full network between 2035 and 2045.

All five new metro lines are scheduled for completion by 2030. Once operational, they will integrate with Metro Line 3 and Line 5, which are currently under development, gradually creating an interconnected public transport network across Hanoi.

At the same time, the city is accelerating construction of Metro Line 3, particularly its underground section, to complete the entire route by the end of 2027. Metro Line 5 is still undergoing design refinement and investment planning in line with government directives.

The simultaneous construction of five metro lines is expected to ease pressure on inner-city traffic but also to stimulate new growth poles, support population redistribution, reshape urban space, and enhance property values along public transport corridors.

If completed on schedule, the scheme will represent a major milestone in Hanoi’s infrastructure development, bringing the Vietnamese capital closer to its ambition of becoming a modern, smart city with one of the region’s leading public transport systems.

Hanoi breaks ground on three rental housing, five urban railway projects

Also on the same morning, Hanoi broke ground on three rental housing projects in Viet Hung, Long Bien, and Phap Van-Tu Hiep. These are the first projects under the city's rental housing development initiative.

The Viet Hung rental housing project covers approximately 2.46 hectares and comprises seven buildings of 12 to 13 storeys, providing 1,166 apartments. Total investment is estimated at more than VND3.56 trillion ($139.6 billion).

The three projects mark an important shift in Hanoi's housing development strategy, moving from a model focused primarily on commercial housing to one that promotes both commercial and rental housing. The initiative represents the first step towards establishing a large-scale rental housing market, helping to improve access to housing, reduce pressure on homeownership and support more sustainable urban development in line with trends seen in many major cities around the world.

Ho Chi Minh City to start construction on four urban railway lines Ho Chi Minh City to start construction on four urban railway lines

Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee is accelerating the procedures to start construction on four urban railway lines from now until the end of 2026, with the goal of completion by the end of 2030.
Hanoi breaks ground on 90m-wide mega corridor Hanoi breaks ground on 90m-wide mega corridor

Hanoi has broken ground on a $6.4 billion, 36.3km National Highway 1A road aimed at reshaping the capital’s southern gateway.
Hanoi offers incentive for businesses to develop rental housing Hanoi offers incentive for businesses to develop rental housing

Hanoi People's Council has approved a resolution to support investment in housing development, with a focus on rental housing for workers and priority groups.

By Nguyen Huong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Hanoi metro line

Related Contents

Hanoi offers incentive for businesses to develop rental housing

Hanoi offers incentive for businesses to develop rental housing

Over 1,000 delegates expected at Hanoi Investment Promotion Conference

Over 1,000 delegates expected at Hanoi Investment Promotion Conference

Ho Chi Minh City to start construction on four urban railway lines

Ho Chi Minh City to start construction on four urban railway lines

Hanoi plans congestion charges within Ring Road 1 from 2028

Hanoi plans congestion charges within Ring Road 1 from 2028

Chinese contractor to formulate feasibility study for Metro Line 4

Chinese contractor to formulate feasibility study for Metro Line 4

Construction begins on Hanoi-Quang Ninh high-speed railway line

Construction begins on Hanoi-Quang Ninh high-speed railway line

V-Green, EVNHANOI to install 10,000 EV battery swapping cabinets in Hanoi

V-Green, EVNHANOI to install 10,000 EV battery swapping cabinets in Hanoi

Amazon Web Services launches Local Zone in Hanoi 

Amazon Web Services launches Local Zone in Hanoi 

Hanoi International Baby Products & Toys Expo highlights market trend

Hanoi International Baby Products & Toys Expo highlights market trend

Hanoi offers incentive for businesses to develop rental housing

Hanoi offers incentive for businesses to develop rental housing

Highlands Coffee opens 1,000th store in Hanoi

Highlands Coffee opens 1,000th store in Hanoi

New investment model proposed for Hanoi's sci-tech projects

New investment model proposed for Hanoi's sci-tech projects

Latest News ⁄ Investing

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Fusion Original Saigon Centre names new executive chef

Fusion Original Saigon Centre names new executive chef

Hanoi breaks ground on three rental housing, five urban railway projects

Hanoi breaks ground on three rental housing, five urban railway projects

Boutiqaat reportedly plans IPO for early 2027

Boutiqaat reportedly plans IPO for early 2027

BlueNexus unveils AquaX Hub for AI water operations

BlueNexus unveils AquaX Hub for AI water operations

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020