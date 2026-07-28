Siemens and HD Hyundai sign multi-million dollar AI-shipbuilding deal

This collaboration, which includes a low-triple-digit million USD agreement for the adoption of the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio by HD Hyundai, directly addresses the growing global demand for greater and more advanced shipbuilding capacity in the United States and other markets.

Siemens' headquarters in Munich

Together, they will create a seamless digital thread connecting engineering, manufacturing, suppliers and shipyard operations. This will enable AI-powered insights, intelligent automation and data-driven decision-making across the entire shipbuilding lifecycle.

The integrated digital backbone will help shipyards accelerate production, improve quality and reduce rework.

The result will be a more productive, efficient and resilient shipbuilding ecosystem, better equipped to meet growing global demand.

The digital shipyard is designed to support both greenfield modernisation initiatives and phased transformation programmes that allow shipbuilders to modernise without disrupting ongoing operations.

“AI is not merely a tool for improving productivity, but a transformative technology that is reshaping how ships are designed, built and operated,” said H.K. Kim, president and CEO of HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering. “By integrating AI, digital twin and automation technologies into a connected digital shipyard environment, we aim to establish a future-ready model for the shipbuilding industry. Together with Siemens, we look forward to helping accelerate the digital transformation of shipyards worldwide, while contributing to the modernisation and competitiveness of the US shipbuilding industry.”

Roland Busch, president and CEO of Siemens AG, said, “To build the world’s most advanced vessels, shipbuilders must manage enormous complexity across millions of components. Through our extended partnership with HD Hyundai, we are creating a scalable blueprint for the digital shipyard of the future, with Siemens Xcelerator at its core. By connecting data, software and automation across the shipyard, we are building the operating system for industrial AI - helping shipbuilders increase capacity, improve quality and reduce rework.”

As part of the initiative, HD Hyundai and Siemens will support the launch of a US-Korea Shipbuilding Technology Cooperation Centre in Washington, D.C.

It is designed to strengthen collaboration between government, industry and technology leaders on the digital future of shipbuilding.

It will serve as a platform for exploring modernisation strategies, accelerating adoption of digital shipyard technologies, and supporting workforce and industrial development initiatives that strengthen maritime competitiveness in the US and allied markets.

The software tools and technologies of the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio will enable controlled data sharing, configuration management, digital approvals, production visibility, and lifecycle traceability while maintaining design authority and execution responsibility across multiple shipbuilding scenarios.

Siemens and VSIP announce landmark strategic partnership Siemens Limited Vietnam and Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park Joint Venture Co., Ltd. have signed a deal to drive the development of cutting-edge data centre parks across Vietnam.

Siemens and Infineon advance with silicon carbide technology Infineon Technologies AG and Siemens AG are partnering to advance electrical protection and ensure reliable operations in data centres, production facilities and battery storage systems, according to a joint statement released on June 8.