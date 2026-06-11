Ho Chi Minh City to start construction on four urban railway lines

The construction site of Metro Line 2 (the section from Ben Thanh to Tham Luong) in Ho Chi Minh City

The city will begin construction of the Thu Thiem - Long Thanh railway line on June 30, with completion expected by the end of 2030. Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai City agreed to assign Ho Chi Minh City as the authority to implement the project.

Besides this, the city is scheduled to approve the Metro Line 6 - Phase 1 (the section from Tan Son Nhat Airport to Phu Huu) project in November. It will have a length of 22.8 km and a total investment of VND86.52 trillion. The construction is expected to begin on December 31 and be completed by the end of 2030.

Also in December, Ho Chi Minh City plans to begin construction on Metro Line 1, the section from Binh Duong to Suoi Tien, which is 32.8 km long and has a total investment of VND55 trillion. When completed in December 2030, the line will enhance connectivity between Ho Chi Minh City and Binh Duong.

The final line, scheduled to begin construction in December 2026, is Line 2, from Thu Dau Mot (former Binh Duong province) to Tao Dan station in Ho Chi Minh City.

After the planning adjustments, this railway line will be 35 km long, including 20 km elevated and 15 km underground, with 24 stations. The people’s committee will approve the scheme in November 2026, commence construction at the end of December 2026, and complete by the end of 2030.

Adding the Metro Line 2 section connecting Thu Dau Mot (former Binh Duong province) with Tao Dan station to its list of priority projects for implementation between 2026 and 2030 will help the city complete 200km of urban railway by 2030 as requirement of the Politburo's Resolution No.09-NQ/TW.

Notably, the resolution mandates that Ho Chi Minh City develop and complete approximately 200km of urban railway by 2030 to fundamentally reshape the metropolis into a transit-oriented, multi-centric global hub

Previously, the city aimed to complete six metro lines with a combined length of 187km by 2030.

These included Metro Line 2 (Ben Thanh-Tham Luong section), Metro Line 2 (Ben Thanh-Thu Thiem section), Metro Line 6 (Tan Son Nhat-Phu Huu section), the Thu Thiem-Long Thanh metro line, the New Binh Duong City-Suoi Tien line, and the Ben Thanh-Can Gio route.

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