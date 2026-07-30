Ho Chi Minh City calls for investment in Strategic Technology Centre

According to Nguyen Viet Long, deputy head of Saigon High-Tech Park (SHTP) Management Board, Ho Chi Minh City has prepared dedicated development spaces to help investors integrate more deeply into global technology supply chains. The flagship project is the 52-hectare Strategic Technology Centre within SHTP, which is scheduled to be ready for investment promotion in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The centre will comprise several functional zones, including a manufacturing zone covering 16ha for high-tech manufacturing and pilot production facilities; a service zone spanning 24ha dedicated to data centres, AI, chip design, and accommodation for experts; and a training and research zone of 7ha designed to become a hub for innovation, semiconductor research, and biotechnology. The remaining will be allocated to technical infrastructure and green park areas.

"This will serve as the flagship project driving Ho Chi Minh City's high-tech ambitions, with a focus on attracting capital-intensive, technology-intensive, and R&D-driven investments," Long said at the 2026 Ho Chi Minh City-Catalonia Investment Promotion Conference, held on July 29 by the Ho Chi Minh City Investment and Trade Promotion Centre in collaboration with the Trade and Investment Agency of Catalonia (Spain).

2026 Ho Chi Minh City-Catalonia Investment Promotion Conference, held on July 29 in Ho Chi Minh City

For data centre projects, Ho Chi Minh City plans to adopt advanced technology standards, including encouraging the use of liquid cooling systems to optimise operational efficiency and maintain a power usage effectiveness ratio that meets leading international benchmarks.

Following the Strategic Technology Centre, the city is expected to open its 195-ha Science Park for investment in the fourth quarter of 2027.

"This project represents the expansion of Saigon High-tech Park and is envisioned as a next-generation high-tech park integrating advanced digital infrastructure, green infrastructure, and research and innovation spaces. It is designed to achieve carbon neutrality before 2050 and will serve as a strategic land reserve for attracting investments in foundational and core technologies, as well as leading global technology corporations," Long said.

As of May 2026, Saigon High-tech Park was home to more than 160 operational projects with total registered investment capital of $13.73 billion. The park has generated cumulative export value of approximately $185 billion and created more than 53,600 high-quality jobs.

Speaking at the conference, Nguyen Loc Ha, Standing Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, said that Ho Chi Minh City and Catalonia share many similarities in terms of development potential, while also possessing complementary strengths in industry, science and technology, logistics, and transport infrastructure.

According to Ha, the visit by the president of the government of Catalonia and the conference provided an important opportunity for both sides to reinvigorate bilateral cooperation, update their partnership agenda in line with each region's strengths and development needs, and translate mutual goodwill into concrete business connections, programmes, and investment projects.

During the conference, Ho Chi Minh City highlighted several investment opportunities that it believes best match Catalonia's strengths. These include the International Financial Centre, high technology and innovation, logistics and seaports, green industry, clean energy and next-generation industrial parks, as well as free trade zones, urban infrastructure, and high-quality tourism.

Nearly 60 Spanish companies are currently operating in Vietnam across a wide range of sectors, including energy, water treatment, aviation management, railways, and metro systems.

Spanish Ambassador to Vietnam Carmen Cano de Lasala noted that this year marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Spanish Embassy in Hanoi, while 2027 will commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Spain.

"I hope this forum will create new opportunities for cooperation in technology, infrastructure, and human resource development. I also look forward to seeing a direct flight between Vietnam and Spain in the future to promote trade and people-to-people exchanges," she said.

Salvador Illa i Roca, President of the Government of Catalonia, praised Vietnam's strong economic growth despite ongoing global economic uncertainties. He also introduced Catalonia as one of Spain's 17 autonomous communities, contributing around 20 per cent of the country's GDP and driving growth through its green and digital transformation strategies.

"Catalonia aspires to become a long-term partner of Vietnamese businesses and Ho Chi Minh City, while also serving as a gateway for Vietnamese companies to access the European Union's market of around 450 million consumers," he said.

He added that one of the two sides' key priorities in the coming period is to establish a direct flight between Barcelona and Ho Chi Minh City, which would strengthen connectivity and create fresh momentum for investment, trade, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges between the two regions.

Ha said that Ho Chi Minh City and Catalonia share many similarities in terms of development potential, while also possessing complementary strengths in industry, science and technology, logistics, and transport infrastructure.

According to Ha, the visit by Roca and the conference provided an important opportunity for both sides to reinvigorate bilateral relations, update their cooperation agenda in line with their respective strengths, development priorities, and needs, and translate their mutual goodwill into concrete business partnerships, programmes, and investment projects.

During the conference, Ho Chi Minh City presented a range of investment opportunities that it believes best align with Catalonia's strengths. These include the International Financial Centre, high technology and innovation, logistics and seaports, green industry, clean energy and next-generation industrial parks, as well as free trade zones, urban infrastructure, and high-quality tourism.

In the first half, two-way trade between Ho Chi Minh City and Spain exceeded $417 million. Spain currently has 60 investment projects in the city with a combined registered capital of nearly $40 million.

Saigon Hi-Tech Park set for $725 million expansion The Management Board of Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP) has submitted a proposal to Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to expand the facility, incorporating the function of a science and technology park.

Saigon Hi-Tech Park expands supply chain to tackle tariffs Enterprises operating at the Saigon High-Tech Park are actively expanding supply chains and exploring new markets in response to potential tariffs on Vietnamese exports.