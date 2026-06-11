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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Over 1,000 delegates expected at Hanoi Investment Promotion Conference

June 11, 2026 | 14:05
(0) user say
Hanoi People’s Committee plans to hold the 2026 Investment Promotion Conference alongside the unveiling of the capital's Master Plan with a 100-year vision with the participation of up to 1,200 delegates.
Over 1,000 delegates expected at Hanoi Investment Promotion Conference
Vu Dai Thang, Chairman of Hanoi People's Committee, head of the organising board spoke at the meeting on June 5

The conference is scheduled to take place on June 29 at the National Convention Centre and expected to draw between 1,000 and 1,200 delegates, including senior leaders from the central government, various ministries, and local departments.

The conference also seeks to boost socioeconomic cooperation between Hanoi and other localities, driving growth across the Capital Region, the Red River Delta, and the Northern Key Economic Zone.

The event aims to update the city’s new development direction while strengthening ties with the domestic and international investment communities.

It aims to boost domestic and foreign investment by showcasing the potential and opportunities within the Capital and its surrounding regions. A central highlight will be the announcement of the Hanoi Capital Master Plan with a 100-year vision.

As part of the event, Hanoi will feature a digital experience space where investment projects are showcased using advanced technology. This multi-language digital platform will integrate 3D imagery and detailed planning data layered over 360-degree onsite footage. This will allow investors and delegates to interact with projects in a virtual environment as if they were conducting physical site surveys.

Investors can interact directly with projects as if they were conducting on-site surveys; they are also supported by a smart "chatbox" system providing information and answering questions anytime, anywhere.

Besides that, the city plans to grant investment policy approvals and investment registration certificates to several projects in the area, and sign Memoranda of Understanding with domestic and foreign businesses and organisation

The capital will introduce unique policies according to Resolution No.02-NQ/TW dated March 17, 2026 of the Politburo, the amended Law on the Capital, Programme No.12-CTr/TU of the Hanoi City Party Committee, and many strategic policies of the central government and the city to create new development opportunities in the "era of growth."

Haiphong attracts $15.6 billion in investment Haiphong attracts $15.6 billion in investment

Haiphong has reaffirmed its position as a magnet for investment and a strategic economic hub, drawing over $15.6 billion in registered capital at the 2025 Investment Promotion Conference held on July 15 under the theme "Haiphong - A Strategic Gateway to the New Era".
Phu Tho steps up investment promotion, targets high-tech, green industries Phu Tho steps up investment promotion, targets high-tech, green industries

The province will prioritise attracting high-tech, green technology, semiconductor, and clean energy projects that are environmentally friendly and deeply integrated into global value chains.
VIKO BIOFUEL honoured for advancing green innovation in ASEAN VIKO BIOFUEL honoured for advancing green innovation in ASEAN

At the 47th ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (ABIS) in Kuala Lumpur, Vietnam-based VIKO BIOFUEL Co., Ltd. earned regional recognition for its innovation and sustainable growth.
Amata City Ha Long fosters collaboration with Chinese manufacturers Amata City Ha Long fosters collaboration with Chinese manufacturers

Amata City Ha Long participated in the Vietnam-China (Guangxi) Trade, Investment Promotion and Business Matching Conference, organised by the Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, in coordination with the Guangxi Department of Commerce.
InvestHK concludes Africa mission to strengthen Global South investment ties InvestHK concludes Africa mission to strengthen Global South investment ties

InvestHK Associate Director-General Loretta Lee concluded a strategic visit to South Africa and Rwanda on May 18, reinforcing Hong Kong's role as a gateway for businesses from the Global South seeking access to Asian markets.

By Nguyen Kim

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TagTag:
Hanoi investment promotion FDI conference

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