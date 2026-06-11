Over 1,000 delegates expected at Hanoi Investment Promotion Conference

Vu Dai Thang, Chairman of Hanoi People's Committee, head of the organising board spoke at the meeting on June 5

The conference is scheduled to take place on June 29 at the National Convention Centre and expected to draw between 1,000 and 1,200 delegates, including senior leaders from the central government, various ministries, and local departments.

The conference also seeks to boost socioeconomic cooperation between Hanoi and other localities, driving growth across the Capital Region, the Red River Delta, and the Northern Key Economic Zone.

The event aims to update the city’s new development direction while strengthening ties with the domestic and international investment communities.

It aims to boost domestic and foreign investment by showcasing the potential and opportunities within the Capital and its surrounding regions. A central highlight will be the announcement of the Hanoi Capital Master Plan with a 100-year vision.

As part of the event, Hanoi will feature a digital experience space where investment projects are showcased using advanced technology. This multi-language digital platform will integrate 3D imagery and detailed planning data layered over 360-degree onsite footage. This will allow investors and delegates to interact with projects in a virtual environment as if they were conducting physical site surveys.

Investors can interact directly with projects as if they were conducting on-site surveys; they are also supported by a smart "chatbox" system providing information and answering questions anytime, anywhere.

Besides that, the city plans to grant investment policy approvals and investment registration certificates to several projects in the area, and sign Memoranda of Understanding with domestic and foreign businesses and organisation

The capital will introduce unique policies according to Resolution No.02-NQ/TW dated March 17, 2026 of the Politburo, the amended Law on the Capital, Programme No.12-CTr/TU of the Hanoi City Party Committee, and many strategic policies of the central government and the city to create new development opportunities in the "era of growth."

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