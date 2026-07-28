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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

EXCEL Services launches Vietnam subsidiary amid nuclear power push

July 28, 2026 | 13:41
(0) user say
EXCEL Services Corporation, a US-based nuclear development consultancy, has established a Vietnam subsidiary to support the country's nuclear power ambitions.
EXCEL Services launches Vietnam subsidiary amid nuclear power push
Illustration photo: Shutterstock

Announced on July 28, EXCEL Services Vietnam will provide advisory and technical services as Vietnam advances plans to develop nuclear power as a reliable electricity source to support continued economic growth.

“EXCEL is extremely excited to launch our new company in Vietnam,” said Donald Hoffman, president and CEO of EXCEL Services Corporation. “Vietnam has demonstrated a strong commitment to developing nuclear power as an important electricity generation source, and EXCEL is proud to support the country’s efforts to establish safe and effective nuclear power operations. We look forward to being part of this important and exciting journey.”

The company has named James Voss as general director of EXCEL Services Vietnam. It has established offices in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City and has entered into memoranda of understanding with the Vietnam National Innovation Centre (NIC) and the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology. Additional cooperation agreements are under development with strategic government agencies and corporate partners.

EXCEL is a veteran-owned nuclear engineering, licensing, regulatory, and policy consulting firm based in the US supporting operating reactors and advanced nuclear initiatives in the US and throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Its work spans nuclear licensing and regulatory strategy, governance and institutional design for nuclear programmes, and technical and policy analyses that help utilities, governments, and developers evaluate deployment pathways and execute projects within established legal frameworks.

Vietnam is pressing ahead with plans to develop nuclear energy. Under Vietnam’s strategy for the peaceful development and application of atomic energy to 2035, with a vision towards 2050, nuclear power is expected to account for between 6 and 8 per cent of the country’s total electricity output. The plan includes the construction of four large-scale nuclear power units and between 10 and 15 small modular reactors.

According to the revised Power Development Plan VIII, Vietnam aims to bring Ninh Thuan 1 and 2 into operation between 2030 and 2035, with a combined capacity of 4,000-6,400MW. By 2050, an additional 8,000MW of nuclear capacity will be required to provide stable baseload power, with the potential for further expansion depending on demand.

South Korea and Vietnam agree deal on nuclear power development South Korea and Vietnam agree deal on nuclear power development

Korea Electric Power Corporation and the Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group have signed an MoU on potential cooperation in new nuclear power development.
PV Power Services, SOOSAN team up to expand technical service for power plants PV Power Services, SOOSAN team up to expand technical service for power plants

On June 12, PV Power Services, a member of PV Power, signed an MoU with South Korea's Soosan Industries on cooperation in developing technical services for power plants.
Vietnam eyes partnership with South Korea for Ninh Thuan 2 nuclear power plant Vietnam eyes partnership with South Korea for Ninh Thuan 2 nuclear power plant

Vietnam will select the official partner for the Ninh Thuan 2 nuclear power plant in the third quarter of 2026 to ensure the commissioning of the plant by 2035.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
EXCEL Services Corporation nuclear development support nuclear power operations Vietnam National Innovation Centre Ho Chi Minh City University Nuclear energy development

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