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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Construction begins on Hanoi-Quang Ninh high-speed railway line

April 13, 2026 | 14:22
(0) user say
Work has begun on the Hanoi-Quang Ninh high-speed railway, a project expected to reduce travel times significantly and drive regional development.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and other government representatives, local officials, and business leaders attended the groundbreaking ceremony on April 12. Designed for a maximum speed of 350 km/h, the railway is expected to cut travel time between Hanoi and Quang Ninh to about 23 minutes – a reduction of five to seven times compared to current travel options.

Construction begins on Hanoi-Quang Ninh high-speed railway line
Photo: VGP

The railway is being invested by VinSpeed High-Speed Railway Investment and Development under Vingroup, with total investment exceeding VND147 trillion (over $5.6 billion). Land clearance costs, estimated at VND10.27 trillion ($396 million), will come from the state budget.

The 120.2 km line spans Hanoi, Bac Ninh, Haiphong, and Quang Ninh. It features a double-track system with a 1,435 mm gauge, full electrification, and a maximum speed of 350 km/h, except for the section through Hanoi where speeds are limited to 120 km/h.

The project will utilise modern high-speed trains with signalling and equipment systems supplied by Siemens Mobility. Technology will be gradually transferred to VinSpeed during operation.

The line will begin at Co Loa station near Hanoi's Vietnam Exhibition Centre and end at Halong station in Quang Ninh. It will pass through three transfer stations – Gia Binh (Bac Ninh), Ninh Xa (Haiphong), and Yen Tu (Quang Ninh) – with a depot located at Halong station.

Bui Van Khang, Chairman of Quang Ninh People's Committee, described the railway as a strategic infrastructure project connecting the four provinces and cities.

"This project holds special significance, contributing to the concretisation of the Central Party Committee's action programme implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress," he said. "It also aligns with Resolution No.30 of the Politburo on socioeconomic development and ensuring national defence and security in the Red River Delta region."

Khang added that the initiative represents a breakthrough in modern transportation infrastructure, boosting regional and inter-regional connectivity, particularly for the Northern key economic region and the Red River Delta. "The route forms a high-speed connecting axis, shortening travel time, enhancing connectivity, and spreading development," he said.

The undertaking is expected to reshape the development landscape, creating conditions for provinces and cities to leverage their comparative advantages, forming economic corridors and value chains that link regions while enhancing competitiveness and international integration.

The Hanoi-Quang Ninh line is the second railway venture being implemented by VinSpeed. In December, the company broke ground on the Ben Thanh-Can Gio railway line in Ho Chi Minh City, which is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2028.

VinSpeed Siemens sign high speed rail pact VinSpeed Siemens sign high speed rail pact

The two companies will collaborate on technology and systems for high-speed railway projects.
PM orders investment model for North–South high-speed rail PM orders investment model for North–South high-speed rail

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has ordered the Ministry of Construction to finalise the investment model for the North–South high-speed railway by the end of January, signalling a push to move the project from planning to implementation.
Vingroup pulls out of bid to invest in North-South high-speed railway Vingroup pulls out of bid to invest in North-South high-speed railway

Vingroup has pulled out of its bid to build the North-South high-speed railway, allowing the group to focus its resources on other key infrastructure projects.
PM sets January deadline for high-speed rail consultant PM sets January deadline for high-speed rail consultant

The government is accelerating preparations for the North–South high-speed railway, with a tighter timeline set for key technical groundwork and institutional readiness.

By Bich Thuy

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TagTag:
Vietnam high-speed railway railway VinSpeed project project,

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