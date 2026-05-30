Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hanoi plans congestion charges within Ring Road 1 from 2028

May 30, 2026 | 08:00
(0) user say
Hanoi is planning to introduce congestion charges for road vehicles entering the city centre within Ring Road 1 from January 1, 2028, with the scheme set to expand to Ring Road 2 in 2030 and Ring Road 3 in 2032.
Hanoi plans congestion charges within Ring Road 1 from 2028
Photo: baodautu.vn

Hanoi People’s Committee is seeking public feedback on a draft resolution covering transport development policies, the application of advanced technologies in transport management and operations, and measures to restrict private vehicle use in central areas of the capital.

A dedicated chapter of the draft focuses on limiting private vehicles and introducing congestion charging. Under the proposed roadmap, road motor vehicles entering areas within Ring Road 1 would be subject to charges from January 1, 2028. The policy would then be extended to Ring Road 2 from January 1, 2030, and Ring Road 3 from January 1, 2032.

According to an explanatory report prepared by Hanoi Department of Construction, Hanoi’s inner-city areas are facing mounting traffic pressure due to the rapid growth in private vehicle ownership, while land allocated for transport infrastructure remains limited. Traffic congestion frequently occurs on major roads and in central districts, increasing travel times, social costs, and pollutant emissions.

“The application of economic measures through congestion charging is therefore a necessary solution to regulate demand for private vehicle use, reduce traffic volumes, and encourage greater use of public transport,” the report said.

The department noted that the phased implementation by ring road was intended to ensure feasibility and align with the development of transport infrastructure, public transport services, and the city’s socioeconomic conditions. The timeline is also expected to provide residents and businesses with sufficient time to adapt to the new policy.

Ring Road 1 has been prioritised for the first phase because it experiences the highest population density, vehicle concentration, and traffic pressure. Following an assessment of the scheme’s effectiveness, the city plans to extend the charging zone to ring roads 2 and 3 as part of a broader urban traffic management strategy.

The policy of charging vehicles entering central Hanoi has been under consideration for more than a decade. In 2017, Hanoi People’s Council approved a plan to strengthen private vehicle management through 2020 with a vision to 2030, identifying congestion charging in traffic hotspots as one of the measures to curb private vehicle use and reduce environmental pollution.

A proposal to introduce the fee was included in the city council’s legislative agenda in late 2021 but was subsequently withdrawn amid concerns over its feasibility.

Hanoi currently has around 8.1 million road vehicles, including 1.1 million cars, accounting for 13.6 per cent of the total, and approximately seven million motorcycles and scooters, representing 86.7 per cent.

The figure does not include around 1.2 million vehicles from other cities and provinces that regularly travel within the capital. About 95 per cent of the city’s motorcycles and scooters are petrol-powered.

The city’s public transport network currently comprises 1,946 buses operating on 129 routes, alongside more than 14,370 taxis.

Vietnamese businesses enter new era of AI-driven management and operations Vietnamese businesses enter new era of AI-driven management and operations
Domestic investors register for Viet Ha Beer share auction in Hanoi Domestic investors register for Viet Ha Beer share auction in Hanoi
Hanoi breaks ground on 90m-wide mega corridor Hanoi breaks ground on 90m-wide mega corridor
Conference highlights animal welfare ambitions stemming from dog and cat meat trade Conference highlights animal welfare ambitions stemming from dog and cat meat trade
Hanoi trains veterinary officers in humane euthanasia standards Hanoi trains veterinary officers in humane euthanasia standards
Hanoi to host APAC’s premier wind energy event Hanoi to host APAC’s premier wind energy event
Hanoi International Baby Products & Toys Expo to open in June Hanoi International Baby Products & Toys Expo to open in June

By Thai An

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Hanoi Ring Road 1

Related Contents

Hanoi Centre recognised as Mall of the Year at Retail Asia Awards

Hanoi Centre recognised as Mall of the Year at Retail Asia Awards

Hong Hac City sets benchmark for integrated urban living

Hong Hac City sets benchmark for integrated urban living

Hong Hac City launches next phase as Hanoi's northeast growth hub

Hong Hac City launches next phase as Hanoi's northeast growth hub

Hanoi trains veterinary officers in humane euthanasia standards

Hanoi trains veterinary officers in humane euthanasia standards

Conference highlights animal welfare ambitions stemming from dog and cat meat trade

Conference highlights animal welfare ambitions stemming from dog and cat meat trade

OSI Holdings and Keppel sign strategic cooperation agreement

OSI Holdings and Keppel sign strategic cooperation agreement

Latest News ⁄ Society

Vietnam emerges as rising hub for wealth creation

Vietnam emerges as rising hub for wealth creation

Danang launches DIFF 2026 with world-class performances

Danang launches DIFF 2026 with world-class performances

Ministry of Finance contest aims to turn Party resolutions into action

Ministry of Finance contest aims to turn Party resolutions into action

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Infrastructure boom fuels expansion of non-life insurance market

Infrastructure boom fuels expansion of non-life insurance market

Fusion marks Global Wellness Day with spa promotions across Vietnam

Fusion marks Global Wellness Day with spa promotions across Vietnam

Vietnam to develop higher education in Southeast region

Vietnam to develop higher education in Southeast region

Banks face growing constraints on loan rate reductions

Banks face growing constraints on loan rate reductions

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020