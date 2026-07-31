Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Ho Chi Minh City's FIEs rise by 41 per cent over five years

July 31, 2026 | 14:41
(0) user say
The number of foreign-invested enterprises (FIEs) operating in Ho Chi Minh City increased by 41 per cent over the past five years, the fastest growth among all business sectors, according to preliminary results of the city's 2026 Economic Census.
Ho Chi Minh City's FIEs rise by 41 per cent over five years

The findings were announced at a conference on July 30. As of the end of 2025, Ho Chi Minh City had 296,759 active enterprises, up more than 17 per cent compared with 2020.

Over the five-year period, the number of FIEs recorded the strongest growth among all categories of businesses, reflecting the city's increasing attractiveness as an investment destination, according to the Steering Committee for the 2026 Economic Census.

The city is now home to 14,032 FIEs. Although they account for fewer than 5 per cent of the total number of businesses, they generated more than VND3.86 quadrillion ($148 billion) in net revenue in 2025, equivalent to over 31 per cent of the city's total. Their total assets reached nearly $215 billion, an increase of 65.5 per cent compared with 2020.

FDI has flowed strongly into Ho Chi Minh City in recent years. According to the city's Statistics Office, newly registered FDI reached $8.2 billion in 2025, up 21.8 per cent on-year. In the first half of 2026, newly registered FDI totalled $6.8 billion, more than doubling from the same period last year, with growth of over 114 per cent.

The economic census also showed that non-state enterprises remained the largest business group, accounting for 95.2 per cent of all enterprises, or 282,416 businesses. The sector held more than $431 billion in capital and generated $290 billion in net revenue last year.

In addition, Ho Chi Minh City had 661,462 household business establishments, accounting for 12.6 per cent of the national total. Most operate in the wholesale, retail, and service sectors, employing more than one million workers.

Meanwhile, many household businesses engaged in industry and construction have been shifting to new business models or scaling down operations as digital transformation reshapes the business environment.

VIFC set to raise the bar for Ho Chi Minh City’s office market VIFC set to raise the bar for Ho Chi Minh City’s office market
Ho Chi Minh City receives $4 billion in remittances in H1 Ho Chi Minh City receives $4 billion in remittances in H1
Ho Chi Minh City establishes Free Trade Zone linked to Cai Mep Ha Seaport Ho Chi Minh City establishes Free Trade Zone linked to Cai Mep Ha Seaport
Ho Chi Minh City calls for investment in Strategic Technology Centre Ho Chi Minh City calls for investment in Strategic Technology Centre

By Minh Vu

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Ho Chi Minh City foreign-invested enterprises (FIEs) private sector

Related Contents

FIEs' listing on Vietnam's stock exchange, unlocking new capital

FIEs' listing on Vietnam's stock exchange, unlocking new capital

New research centre to drive technology development in Vietnam

New research centre to drive technology development in Vietnam

Private and foreign-invested enterprises remain Vietnam's largest job creators

Private and foreign-invested enterprises remain Vietnam's largest job creators

Large FIEs preparing for IPOs in Vietnam

Large FIEs preparing for IPOs in Vietnam

Government clarifies conditions for overseas investment

Government clarifies conditions for overseas investment

Foreign-invested enterprises export $295.6 billion in January-October

Foreign-invested enterprises export $295.6 billion in January-October

DPM pushes for urgent approval of metro extension to Long Thanh Internatioinal Airport

DPM pushes for urgent approval of metro extension to Long Thanh Internatioinal Airport

Ho Chi Minh City calls for investment in Strategic Technology Centre

Ho Chi Minh City calls for investment in Strategic Technology Centre

Ho Chi Minh City establishes Free Trade Zone linked to Cai Mep Ha Seaport

Ho Chi Minh City establishes Free Trade Zone linked to Cai Mep Ha Seaport

Coca-Cola launches football-inspired community initiative during World Cup

Coca-Cola launches football-inspired community initiative during World Cup

Ho Chi Minh City receives $4 billion in remittances in H1

Ho Chi Minh City receives $4 billion in remittances in H1

Young experts gather at Tech59 Summit to explore future of innovation

Young experts gather at Tech59 Summit to explore future of innovation

Latest News ⁄ Investing

Vietnam invites Swiss investors to join international financial centre

Vietnam invites Swiss investors to join international financial centre

Bundle secures $5.5 million to back its launch in Vietnam, Singapore and Philippines

Bundle secures $5.5 million to back its launch in Vietnam, Singapore and Philippines

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Montage Technology begins trial production of CXL 3.2 chip

Montage Technology begins trial production of CXL 3.2 chip

IBM and UChicago demonstrate quantum advantage with 70 qubits

IBM and UChicago demonstrate quantum advantage with 70 qubits

VinFast showcases expanding EV lineup at GIIAS 2026

VinFast showcases expanding EV lineup at GIIAS 2026

Vietnam invites Swiss investors to join international financial centre

Vietnam invites Swiss investors to join international financial centre

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020