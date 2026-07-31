Ho Chi Minh City's FIEs rise by 41 per cent over five years

The findings were announced at a conference on July 30. As of the end of 2025, Ho Chi Minh City had 296,759 active enterprises, up more than 17 per cent compared with 2020.

Over the five-year period, the number of FIEs recorded the strongest growth among all categories of businesses, reflecting the city's increasing attractiveness as an investment destination, according to the Steering Committee for the 2026 Economic Census.

The city is now home to 14,032 FIEs. Although they account for fewer than 5 per cent of the total number of businesses, they generated more than VND3.86 quadrillion ($148 billion) in net revenue in 2025, equivalent to over 31 per cent of the city's total. Their total assets reached nearly $215 billion, an increase of 65.5 per cent compared with 2020.

FDI has flowed strongly into Ho Chi Minh City in recent years. According to the city's Statistics Office, newly registered FDI reached $8.2 billion in 2025, up 21.8 per cent on-year. In the first half of 2026, newly registered FDI totalled $6.8 billion, more than doubling from the same period last year, with growth of over 114 per cent.

The economic census also showed that non-state enterprises remained the largest business group, accounting for 95.2 per cent of all enterprises, or 282,416 businesses. The sector held more than $431 billion in capital and generated $290 billion in net revenue last year.

In addition, Ho Chi Minh City had 661,462 household business establishments, accounting for 12.6 per cent of the national total. Most operate in the wholesale, retail, and service sectors, employing more than one million workers.

Meanwhile, many household businesses engaged in industry and construction have been shifting to new business models or scaling down operations as digital transformation reshapes the business environment.