Hanoi announces 276 priority investment projects

Chairman of Hanoi People's Committee Vu Dai Thang said the capital now possesses the strategic vision, institutional framework and development momentum needed to enter a new phase of growth. Vietnam is entering a new era of development, backed by major national reforms in institutions, science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, private-sector development, foreign investment, education, healthcare and international integration.

The chairman described the conference as the starting point for the Capital Master Plan, which establishes a development vision spanning the next century while creating new opportunities for urban expansion and economic growth.

The plan is supported by several key policy milestones, including Politburo Resolution No.02-NQ/TW outlining strategic, long-term development and goals for Hanoi, and the Capital Law 2026, which takes effect on July 1.

The new law grants Hanoi broader decentralisation powers and introduces special policy mechanisms designed to accelerate development. The city is also implementing central government resolutions on innovation, digital transformation, private-sector development, foreign investment and high-quality workers.

"The convergence of a long-term vision, a new institutional framework and strong determination for reform has created better conditions for Hanoi to build a civilised, modern and prosperous capital," Thang said.

The chairman said a master plan can only succeed if it is translated into concrete projects and measurable outcomes. "What investors are looking for today is the vision of the master plan, as well as the foundations Hanoi has prepared to turn that vision into reality," he said.

To achieve this, Hanoi has been preparing legal frameworks, infrastructure, financial resources and governance reforms alongside the drafting of the plan, enabling projects to move forward immediately after its approval.

"Confidence is built through efficient governance, a transparent, stable and predictable investment environment, and the timely resolution of difficulties faced by businesses," he said.

He reaffirmed the city's commitment to shifting from a management-oriented administration to a service-oriented government that places citizens and businesses at the centre of policymaking while measuring administrative performance by effectiveness.

Vu Dai Thang, Chairman of Hanoi People's Committee

Reviewing Hanoi's recent economic performance, Thang said the capital had overcome significant challenges during 2021-2025 while maintaining strong growth momentum. In 2025, Hanoi's regional GDP reached nearly $62.5 billion, accounting for 12.42 per cent of Vietnam's GDP. The city's economy expanded by 8.15 per cent, while state budget revenue exceeded $28 billion for the first time, maintaining Hanoi's position as the country's largest budget contributor.

More importantly, Hanoi has shifted its development model by using public investment to engage private capital, focusing on strategic transport infrastructure, digital infrastructure, education, healthcare and environmental projects. Growth has continued into 2026, with improvements across industrial production, trade, tourism, exports and investment.

During the first half of the year, Hanoi approved investment policies for 138 domestic projects worth approximately $141 billion and attracted an estimated $3.2 billion in foreign direct investment, remaining among Vietnam's leading destinations for FDI.

"These figures demonstrate growing investor confidence in Hanoi's business environment and highlight the city's substantial long-term growth potential," Thang said.

Strategic infrastructure development remains one of Hanoi's highest priorities. Just before the conference, the city simultaneously broke ground on five urban railway lines, marking the largest public transport expansion in its history and advancing transit-oriented development.

Other major infrastructure projects, including ring roads, bridges spanning the Red River, radial transport corridors, flood-control systems, digital infrastructure and technical utilities, are also progressing rapidly, opening up new development corridors across the capital.

Meanwhile, Hanoi is investing in affordable housing, modern urban areas, education, healthcare, digital infrastructure, innovation centres and environmental projects to improve both competitiveness and quality of life.

Thang said governance reform represents the third pillar supporting the Capital Master Plan, alongside institutions and infrastructure. Recognising that time is a valuable resource for businesses, the city is accelerating administrative reforms to reduce processing time, compliance costs and investment risks while improving transparency, policy consistency and implementation efficiency.

Under the new master plan, Hanoi will adopt a multi-centre, multipolar urban model built around mass public transport networks. The city will expand development above ground, underground and in the digital space while establishing new growth centres for innovation, finance, trade, logistics and high-tech industries.

Priority sectors include strategic transport infrastructure, TOD urban development, semiconductors, AI, data centres, next-generation industrial parks, smart logistics, clean energy, the circular economy, cultural industries, tourism, healthcare and high-quality education.

Thang emphasised that Hanoi would pursue quality rather than quantity in investment attraction. "The city will not attract investment at any cost. We will not sacrifice the environment, culture or people's quality of life for economic growth. Instead, we will prioritise projects with high added value, advanced technology, innovation, efficient resource use and low-carbon development that strengthen value chains and enhance economic competitiveness," he said.

The city also pledged to improve transparency by digitalising planning information, standardising administrative procedures, clearly defining institutional responsibilities and providing dedicated support for major inititatives under the "six-clear" governance principle: clear responsibilities, tasks, accountability, timelines, deliverables and outcomes.

At the conference, Hanoi announced 276 priority projects across key sectors while awarding investment approvals, investment registration certificates and cooperation agreements with domestic and international businesses.

Thang invited investors from Vietnam and abroad to partner with Hanoi in developing innovation centres, high-tech industrial parks, financial and logistics hubs, modern infrastructure and smart, green urban areas.

"Hanoi remains committed to being a development-oriented government that acts decisively, works closely with investors and delivers effective public services. We will continue improving governance, strengthening implementation capacity and building a transparent, safe and business-friendly investment environment so that every investor choosing Hanoi can develop with confidence over the long term," he said.