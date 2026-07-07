Can Tho lures investments in renewable energy

Can Tho is witnessing a strong influx of investment into renewable energy, particularly wind power. Can Tho People's Committee has approved Vistahome to develop the 400MW Vinh Hai 1 wind power project, with total investment of $611 million.

Meanwhile, Gelex Infrastructure JSC has been approved to build the 129MW Vinh Hai coastal wind power plant, backed by nearly $230 million in investment.

On May 19, construction began on two more major wind power projects. Soc Trang 1 Energy Investment is developing the 350MW Soc Trang 4 wind power plant, comprising 56 turbines across more than 1,200 hectares of alluvial plain and coastal waters in Vinh Chau ward. The project carries an investment of around $557.69 million.

At the same time, Phu Cuong Wind Power broke ground on the Phu Cuong 1A and 1B wind power cluster and a 220kV substation in Lai Hoa commune. The development has a designed capacity of 200MW and investment of $351.54 million.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Soc Trang 4 project, Truong Canh Tuyen said it would play a key role in the city's renewable energy strategy, green growth agenda, and energy transition, while supporting Vietnam's commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Once operational, the plant is expected to generate around 1,174GWh of clean electricity annually for the national grid, while helping unlock the region's renewable energy potential, creating jobs, boosting budget revenue, and supporting local socioeconomic development.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Soc Trang 4 wind power plant on May 19

Since the beginning of the year, Can Tho has continuously received applications for new renewable energy projects. On June 25, CRC Solar Cell JSC submitted an application for the Thanh Tri branch solar farm in Tan Long commune, with a designed capacity of 50MW.

Many major investors are also keen on renewable energy developments in Can Tho. Proposed ventures include the 50MW Lac Hoa 3 wind power by XCE Energy, the 200MW Vinh Tan wind power by a consortium of REE Corporation and 299 Construction, the 129MW nearshore wind power plant in Vinh Hai by Gelex Infrastructure, and the 400MW Vinh Hai 1 wind power by Vistahome.

Meanwhile, T&T Group is conducting surveys and feasibility studies for renewable energy ventures in Vinh Chau ward, Khanh Hoa ward, and Vinh Hai commune, with a combined planned capacity of around 250MW.

Can Tho boasts several outstanding advantages for wind power thanks to its 72km coastline, alluvial plains, and sea surface. This is coupled with stable wind speeds and favourable technical conditions. Can Tho is emerging as one of the most promising renewable energy locations in the region.

Estimates suggest that Can Tho could support between 10,000MW and 30,000MW of coastal and offshore wind generation. The city boasts a massive clean energy resource, providing the foundation for a green economic growth strategy. Renewable energy has become a new growth driver for Can Tho while ensuring energy security for the entire Mekong Delta region. It also creates sustainable budget revenues.

According to the National Power Development Master Plan for the 2021-2030 period, Can Tho is expected to develop 56 power generation projects with a combined capacity of 9,154MW by 2030. The plan includes 30 wind power projects totalling around 2,785MW.

Investment approval has been granted for 22 wind power projects with a combined planned capacity of 1,957MW. Of these, nine have entered commercial operation, including Quoc Vinh Soc Trang, Wind Power Plant No. 7, Hoa Dong (Phase 1), Lac Hoa (Phase 1), Hoa Dong 2 (Phase 2), and Lac Hoa 2 (Phase 2), with a combined installed capacity of about 396MW.

Under Decision No.3639/QD-UBND, issued on December 31, 2025, approving adjustments to the Can Tho City Master Plan, the city aims to become a modern river-sea hub for Southeast Asia and a green, smart gateway to the Mekong Delta. The plan positions Can Tho as a regional centre for energy, river-sea logistics, high-end urban services, green and circular industries, and low-emission agricultural value chains.

To support this vision, the city is developing a modern, sustainable energy system that strengthens energy security while underpinning socioeconomic growth. By 2030, Can Tho targets total power generation capacity of 10-12GW, with renewable energy contributing 20-25 per cent of the primary energy supply.

The city is also prioritising the development of renewable, clean and emerging energy sources, while encouraging investors to research and implement projects involving hydrogen, hydrogen derivatives, ammonia, offshore wind power, and solar power integrated with hydrogen and ammonia production. These initiatives are intended to create a green energy ecosystem.

Leveraging its abundant natural resources and investor-friendly policies, Can Tho is steadily positioning renewable energy as a new pillar of economic growth, strengthening energy security while advancing the region's green and sustainable development.

Can Tho People's Committee has issued a decision approving the list of projects inviting investment into the city until 2030 (Phase 1), with 85 projects in many key sectors. Among them, six energy projects are calling for investment, including: - Sao Mai 1 wind power project (Xa Phien commune) – 100MW - Long My 1 wind power plant (Vinh Vien and Luong Tam communes) – 13.63 hectares - Soc Trang biomass power plant – Phase 1 (Dai Ngai commune) – 8MW - Sao Mai 1 solar power project (Xa Phien commune) – 50MW - Ho Nuoc Ngot solar power plant (Vinh Tuong commune) – 20MW - Thanh Tri branch solar farm in Tan Long commune – 50MW

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