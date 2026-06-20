V-Green, EVNHANOI to install 10,000 EV battery swapping cabinets in Hanoi

The cooperation agreement, signed on June 18, will see the two parties collaborate on the construction, installation, and operation of a battery swapping cabinet network across 126 communes and wards in Hanoi.

V-Green will fully utilise Hanoi Power Corporation's (EVNHANOI's) 16,000 existing substation locations to install between 7,000 and 10,000 battery swapping cabinets, providing maximum convenience for VinFast electric vehicle (EV) users. Both sides will also pilot installations at suitable transformers, feeder pillars, and lampposts across the city.

According to the agreement, the two parties will collaborate on the construction, installation, and operation of a battery swapping cabinet network spread across 126 communes and wards in Hanoi. V-Green will fully leverage EVNHANOI’s 16,000 existing substation locations to install between 7,000 and 10,000 battery swapping cabinets, providing maximum convenience for VinFast EV users. Concurrently, both sides will pilot the installation of battery swapping cabinets at suitable transformers, feeder pillars, and lampposts across Hanoi.

Regarding power supply and operational plans, EVNHANOI will be responsible for providing power sources and entering into direct power purchase agreements for the charging stations and battery swapping cabinets. It will also deliver services including design consultancy, supervision, installation construction, and comprehensive electrical system maintenance.

Meanwhile, V-Green will invest in the battery swapping cabinets and related items, ensuring strict compliance with technical standards and fire safety regulations. Crucially, both parties are committed to coordinating closely on load-shifting activities during peak heatwaves to safeguard the city's overall energy security.

V-Green has partnerships with major corporations such as Vietnam Post, Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group, PetroVietnam Oil Corporation, as well as electronics retail chains like MediaMart, The Gioi Di Dong, and FPT Shop to expand its nationwide charging and battery swapping infrastructure network.

According to the plan, V-Green will complete the deployment of 60,000 VinFast electric motorbike battery swapping cabinets across 34 provinces and cities within the second quarter of this year.

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